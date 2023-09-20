Celebrate a Decade of Shopping Joy with iShopChangi's 10th Happiversary!

Get ready for the ultimate anniversary bash! Celebrate iShopChangi's 10th Happiversary with a spectacular line-up of irresistible deals, limited-edition Birthday Sets, and rewarding surprises. Running till the end of October, seize incredible savings of up to 60% on a wide range of beauty products, electronics, and more.

10th Happiversary Online Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From now till 20 September 2023

Code

Description

99SEP15

15%* off with no min. spend, capped at S$70

99SEP20

20%* off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$180

99TECH

10%* off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$55 (for electronics only)

From 21 - 30 September 2023

Code

Description

BDAYPAYDAY12

12%* off with no min. spend, capped at S$50

BDAYPAYDAY18

18%* off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$150

From 1 - 10 October 2023

1010BDAY15

15%* off with no min spend, capped at S$80

1010BDAY20

20%* off with min spend S$550, capped at S$200

From 11 - 24 October 2023

HAPPIBDAY12

12%* off with min. spend $200, capped at S$60

HAPPIBDAY15

15%* off with min. spend $500, capped at S$120

From 25 - 31 Oct 2023

OCTBDPD12

12%* off with no min spend, capped at S$50

OCTBDPD18

18%* off with min spend S$500, capped at S$150

10th Happiversary Online Sale (For Travellers)

From now till 30 September 2023

Code

Description

TRBDAY12

12%* off with min. spend S$200, capped at S$60

TRBDAY18

18%* off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$150

FRAG25

25%* off with min. spend S$300 (for fragrances only)

BDAYTECH

8%* off with min. spend S$500, capped at S$55 (for electronics only)



Make a purchase on iShopChangi starting from 1 October for a chance to win a gift-with-purchase physical voucher*.

Follow both iShopChangi and Playmade by 丸作 on Instagram.

Redeem your free Celebration Drink* at the above Playmade outlets with the physical voucher.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.