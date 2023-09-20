Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Vietnamese worker found dead in southern Taiwan after fishing mishap

Coast Guard finds missing Vietnamese worker 250 m from bridge where trio of friends fished

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/20 17:29
Body of Vietnamese worker found in creek.(Chiayi County Fire Department photo)

Body of Vietnamese worker found in creek.(Chiayi County Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The body of a 41-year-old Vietnamese male worker in Chiayi County who went with friends to catch crabs and fish under the Yunjia Bridge in Dongshi Township was recovered by search and rescue teams on Wednesday (Sept. 20).

The individual reportedly slipped and fell as the tide rose and retreat to the shore became more difficult. He was swept away by the current, while his two Vietnamese compatriots lost contact and reported the incident to authorities, per CNA.

After a full search and rescue operation was mounted, including a shore patrol, lifeboats, and drones, his lifeless body was finally discovered some 250 meters away from the bridge in the lower reaches of Beigang Creek.

The Coast Guard was the first to spot his body. His body was turned over to police for a follow-up investigation.
foreign workers
Vietnamese workers
Coast Guard
Changhua County
crab fishing
rescue operation

RELATED ARTICLES

Vietnamese worker swept away while crab fishing in southern Taiwan
Vietnamese worker swept away while crab fishing in southern Taiwan
2023/09/19 15:06
Migrant workers rescued after fleeing police in central Taiwan
Migrant workers rescued after fleeing police in central Taiwan
2023/09/18 09:31
Taiwan ministers visit disputed Dongsha Islands
Taiwan ministers visit disputed Dongsha Islands
2023/09/13 19:50
Taiwan and Philippines should support each other amid Chinese aggression: MOFA
Taiwan and Philippines should support each other amid Chinese aggression: MOFA
2023/09/10 16:50
Taiwan looking to open new sectors to migrant workers: MECO
Taiwan looking to open new sectors to migrant workers: MECO
2023/09/07 16:30