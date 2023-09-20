Vietnamese worker found dead in southern Taiwan after fishing mishap

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The body of a 41-year-old Vietnamese male worker in Chiayi County who went with friends to catch crabs and fish under the Yunjia Bridge in Dongshi Township was recovered by search and rescue teams on Wednesday (Sept. 20).

The individual reportedly slipped and fell as the tide rose and retreat to the shore became more difficult. He was swept away by the current, while his two Vietnamese compatriots lost contact and reported the incident to authorities, per CNA.

After a full search and rescue operation was mounted, including a shore patrol, lifeboats, and drones, his lifeless body was finally discovered some 250 meters away from the bridge in the lower reaches of Beigang Creek.

The Coast Guard was the first to spot his body. His body was turned over to police for a follow-up investigation.