Taiwan Coast Guard opens new training center with wave pool

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) opened a new training center in Taoyuan City on Wednesday (Sept. 20) with a wave pool to simulate storms at sea.

The installation will help improve the capabilities of CGA officers to respond to emergencies, per CNA. The project in Luzhu District was the result of a NT$700 million (US$21.85 million) investment, in cooperation with Taoyuan City Government.

The complex also includes an indoor shooting range, a shooting simulation room, dormitories for trainees, and a sports field. The building of the new base follows the departure of the CGA from the Hutoushan area to make way for an innovation hub specializing in new technology, including self-driving vehicles.