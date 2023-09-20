Taiwan 'positive' about international support for Haiti

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it looks positively on possible international assistance to its Caribbean ally Haiti, but would not say if it supports U.S. President Joe Biden’s call for urgent security intervention in the country.

A foreign ministry spokesperson provided the comment to Taiwan News after U.S. President Joe Biden urged the United Nations (UN) to approve a “security support mission” to Haiti at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday (Sept. 19). Biden called on the U.N. security council to “authorize this mission now,” per Al Jazeera.

Haiti’s government largely ceased to function after its president was assassinated by a suspected gang group in 2021. Gangs have taken control over most of the country’s capital and committed rape, kidnapping, and violence on a mass scale.

More than 2,400 people have been killed in Haiti since the start of the year according to the U.N.

Current Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres have both called for military intervention in the country. However, progress has reportedly stalled as no country has yet been tapped to lead the action.



A demonstrator fuels burning tires in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sept. 17. (Reuters photo)

In July, Kenya said it would be prepared to lead a “multinational force” to restore order in Haiti. However, concerns about potential abuses by Kenyan troops have delayed the operation.

Civil society groups say that past U.N. missions in the country have caused more harm than good. They recommend countries help Haiti bolster its police forces and stem the flow of weapons into the country instead of sending troops.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it provided bullet proof vests and other protective equipment to Haitian police in 2022. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our embassy in Haiti will maintain close contact with the Haitian government and likeminded countries to assist Haiti as far as is possible,” a spokesperson said.