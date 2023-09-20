Appier elevates Hotel Monterey’s personalized 'Omotenashi' hospitality with AI

Empowering enhanced hotel marketing and customer engagement with AI-driven strategies

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 20 September 2023 - Appier is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with Hotel Monterey Co., Ltd . ("Hotel Monterey"), aimed at enriching the hotel's customer experience through the power of AI. Hotel Monterey has chosen to implement a trio of cutting-edge Appier solutions, including the AI-driven Customer Data Platform, AIRIS, to expedite seamless data integration. Additionally, Hotel Monterey will leverage the AI Personalization Cloud, AIQUA, and the AI Conversational Marketing Platform, BotBonnie, to facilitate individually tailored customer interactions and dynamic marketing strategies. These three innovative solutions will collectively enable Hotel Monterey to deliver unparalleled service, meeting the unique needs of every guest.With a surging influx of travel enthusiasts, both existing and potential, Hotel Monterey has embarked on a journey of digital transformation. The primary objective is to harness the power of digital marketing to gain deeper insights into customer preferences, foster enhanced engagement, and cultivate unwavering customer loyalty. To this end, the hotel has pinpointed two critical goals: first, to comprehensively merge dispersed customer data from across the organization, and second, to deliver personalized and optimized services.However, the hotel's customer data was consolidated within a single CRM system, requiring substantial time investments for data registration and integration across diverse platforms, including the incorporation of new member data. This presented a challenge to the hotel's mission of swiftly gleaning customer insights and promptly tailoring its services accordingly. Furthermore, the practice of uniformly dispatching direct mailings to the entire customer base resulted in an approach that lacked the finesse of individual optimization.In partnership with Appier, Hotel Monterey is dedicated to enhancing customer loyalty by implementing a marketing strategy that is tailored to the unique needs of each individual. Facilitated by Appier's AIRIS and AIQUA, Hotel Monterey is poised to redefine customer engagement. With the aid of BotBonnie, the hotel can craft personalized and interactive service encounters that adapt to the customer's on-site behavior, irrespective of the multitude of customer touchpoints. By seamlessly merging data from various channels, Hotel Monterey has gleaned invaluable customer insights, enabling the provision of services that are precise, adaptable, and perfectly aligned with customer requirements."We are delighted to collaborate with Appier in driving our digital transformation through data-powered decision-making," expressed Atsushi Hasebe, Director of Planning and Administration at Hotel Monterey. "With Appier’s suite of AI enterprise solutions, including AIRIS, AIQUA, and BotBonnie, we've achieved real-time integration and analysis of user profiles across offline, online, and social platforms. This not only enhances our precision in reaching our target audience but also elevates our member experience, nurtures customer loyalty, and empowers us to craft an effective marketing strategy, optimizing sales during this period of post-pandemic travel resurgence.": This AI-powered Customer Data Platform (CDP) boasts exceptional precision in AI analysis and user-friendly visualization features, enabling instant data comprehension and real-time insights. Leveraging first-party data, it constructs a comprehensive 360-degree customer profile, allowing easy visualization and evaluation of the "impact" of diverse customer touchpoints. This facilitates informed investment decisions, predicated on user behavior analysis.: AIQUA empowers the generation and automated delivery of individually tailored messages and recommendations at the optimal timing and through the most fitting customer channels. These channels encompass websites, apps, push notifications, email, SMS, and social media, ensuring companies can elevate their customer engagement strategies significantly.: An omni-channel-compatible AI conversational marketing tool that seamlessly integrates into platforms like LINE, Messenger, Instagram, and web chat. By streamlining intricate customer journeys and implementing interactive marketing approaches, businesses can unlock the full potential of customer loyalty maximization.Hashtag: #Appier #HotelMonterey #Omnichannel #MarTech #Hospitality #customerengagement

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (TSE Prime Code: 4180).

About Hotel Monterey

Hotel Monterey is a distinguished hospitality group in Japan renowned for its commitment to providing exceptional and culturally immersive experiences to travelers. With a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1986, Hotel Monterey has consistently set the standard for luxury and comfort in Japan’s hospitality industry.



Each Hotel Monterey property showcases a unique blend of timeless elegance and modern amenities, capturing the essence of Japan's rich heritage while embracing contemporary comforts. From the heart of bustling cities to scenic resort destinations, its hotels offer an array of accommodation options, exquisite dining experiences, and world-class services to cater to the diverse needs of its guests. For more information about Hotel Monterey, please visit: https://www.hotelmonterey.co.jp/en/