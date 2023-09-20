Drug Discovery Services Market Future of Market Size Harnessing the Power of Innovation for Growth

The Global “Drug Discovery Services Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

The global drug discovery services market is poised for substantial growth, driven by factors such as increased investments in research and development (R&D), the expiration of patents fueling demand for drug discovery, and the adoption of advanced technologies. This market research report provides a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics within the global drug discovery services market.

Market Overview

The process of drug discovery involves identifying potential new medicines, encompassing scientific disciplines like biology, chemistry, and pharmacology. Key steps in drug discovery include target molecule identification, candidate drug identification, characterization, screening, and assays for therapeutic efficacy. Recent years have witnessed a surge in biologics-based drug discovery, focusing on the development of novel antibodies, recombinant proteins, hormones, vaccines, cell therapy, and gene therapy for treating various conditions, including cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and more.

The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Several factors are contributing to this growth, including the externalization of R&D activities, increased R&D spending, and advancements in innovative technologies. Furthermore, a growing patient base for chronic and lifestyle diseases, coupled with advancements in innovative technologies, is expected to boost the revenue of the drug discovery services market over the next five years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Externalization of R&D: The outsourcing of research and development activities is a significant driver of market growth.

The outsourcing of research and development activities is a significant driver of market growth. Rising R&D Expenditure: Increased investments in research and development initiatives are propelling the drug discovery services market.

The expiration of patents is driving demand for drug discovery services.

The expiration of patents is driving demand for drug discovery services. Introduction of Advanced Technologies: The adoption of advanced technologies is transforming drug discovery processes.

Opportunities

Advancements in Innovative Technologies: Ongoing technological advancements present growth opportunities in drug discovery services.

Ongoing technological advancements present growth opportunities in drug discovery services. Increasing Patient Base: The expanding patient base for chronic and lifestyle diseases offers significant revenue potential.

Market Evolution

Key players in the market rely on product approvals as a primary strategy to reinforce their market positions. For instance, in September 2019, Evotec, a German-based company, entered into a multi-year drug discovery collaboration agreement with Japanese pharma company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. This collaboration aims to establish drug discovery programs in various therapeutic areas, further highlighting the importance of strategic collaborations in the industry.

Market Segmentation

The global drug discovery services market can be segmented as follows:

1. Type

Medicinal Chemistry Services

Biology Services

Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism

In 2018, the medicinal chemistry services segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to maintain a high-double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing tendency of pharmaceutical companies to externalize discovery and development services, a growing number of drug discovery and development activities, and rising R&D expenditure. The biology services segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

2. Drug Type

Small Molecules

Biologics

The small molecules segment held a significant share in 2018, with biologics expected to exhibit a high CAGR during the forecast period. The rising use of small molecule drugs for treating chronic diseases is driving the demand for these drugs.

3. Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurological Disorders

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

In 2018, oncology dominated the market and is anticipated to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. The high demand for cancer therapies, driven by an increasing number of cancer cases worldwide, establishes oncology as a dominant segment in the coming years.

4. Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Regional Insights

1. North America

North America held the largest share of the global drug discovery services market in 2018, accounting for over 40% of the market share. This region is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Factors contributing to North America’s leadership include the demand for personalized medicine, a well-established healthcare sector, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the availability of advanced technologies, high healthcare expenditure, and the growing biopharmaceutical market.

2. Europe

Europe, with a share of over 25% of the global market in 2018, follows North America. The region benefits from a strong presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contributing to its significant market share.

Competitive Landscape

The global drug discovery services market is experiencing steady growth, with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The increasing disease burden and the need for new therapeutic drugs have led to greater collaboration between companies in the field of drug discovery services.

Key vendors in the market include:

Charles River Laboratories

GVK Biosciences

Evotec SE

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Domainex Ltd.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Syngene International Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Pharmaceutical Product Development

Jubilant Life Sciences

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The global drug discovery services market is on a growth trajectory driven by factors such as increased R&D investments, externalization of R&D activities, and the expiration of patents. As the patient population dealing with chronic and lifestyle diseases continues to grow, coupled with advancements in innovative technologies, the market is poised for robust expansion over the next five years.

In a landscape marked by continual advancements in drug discovery processes and technologies, stakeholders in the drug discovery services market must stay attuned to market dynamics, fostering collaboration and innovation to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

Key Stakeholders

Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Research and Development Organizations

Regulatory Authorities

Patients and Patient Advocacy Groups

Investors and Financial Institutions

