Recycled Plastics Market Future of Market Size Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on Business Growth

The proliferation of plastics, once seen as a technological boon, has transformed into an environmental challenge due to irresponsible waste management practices. While the global plastic consumption has surged to over 300 million tons annually, the recycling rate remains stagnant at a mere 10%. The low prices of crude oil, leading to reduced costs of virgin polymer production, have diminished the attractiveness of recycled plastics. Coupled with the lack of significant advancements in waste collection, sorting, and recycling technologies, the recycled plastics market has experienced subdued growth in recent years.

According to Report Ocean Research, the global recycled plastics market is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period, ultimately reaching a market value of $66.73 billion by 2025. Regulatory changes initiated by the European Union and China are expected to fuel market growth in the next five years, with the United States anticipated to follow suit at a later stage. Within various applications, bottling is poised to maintain its dominance, while the films segment is expected to witness relatively higher growth.

Traditionally, recycled plastics found application in low-value uses, where contaminated recycled pellets of mixed plastic were utilized. However, increased investments in waste collection, sorting, and recycling technologies have enabled the recycling of plastics to nearly virgin purity. This has opened doors to high-value applications, directly competing with virgin polymers. The United States leads the global recycled plastics market, driven by both high per capita plastic consumption and efficient waste collection and recycling. In contrast, China has been undergoing significant transformations due to strict regulations, including the ban on contaminated plastic imports and the redirection of domestic resources toward waste management. Meanwhile, the European Union’s circular economy legislation is expected to stimulate demand for recycled plastics by establishing minimum recycled content requirements for the plastic packaging industry, fostering growth, attracting corporate interests, and driving technological innovations.

Among various applications, bottles have historically been at the forefront, particularly those made from Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET). Beverage giants like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have taken initiatives to collaborate with recyclers, establishing collection and sorting channels while creating demand for recycled PET. Similarly, consumer brands using polypropylene (PP) bottles have also embraced packaging with recycled content, further contributing to the prominence of bottles. Films, the second-largest segment, predominantly serve as secondary packaging in applications that do not involve direct contact with consumables.

This study of the global recycled plastics market furnishes market size information, industry trends, and insights into short-term and long-term factors affecting the market. Additionally, the report delves into the competitive landscape, detailing major players, their branding strategies, and distinguishing features. This comprehensive perspective provides business decision-makers with the necessary insights to formulate effective strategies and make informed choices for future endeavors. Furthermore, it aids venture capitalists and investment professionals in gaining a deeper understanding of companies, facilitating informed investment decisions.

The competitive landscape of the recycled plastics market is highly fragmented, with numerous players competing across various segments. The primary competition for recyclers, however, lies not amongst themselves but with virgin polymer producers. The high costs associated with waste collection, sorting, and cleaning pose significant challenges, limiting the availability of feedstock for plastic recyclers. The promise of increased competitiveness against virgin plastic is expected to attract more players, fostering technological advancements and overall market growth. Some of the prominent players in the global recycled plastics market include Suez S.A., MBA Polymers, Inc., KW Plastics Recycling, B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc., Waste Management, Inc., Merlin Plastics Supply, Inc., B&B Plastics, and Green Line Polymers, among others.

Request full Report :– https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR406



