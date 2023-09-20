Taiwan delivers 48 emergency vehicles to Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A handover ceremony for 48 rescue vehicles donated by Taiwan to Ukraine was held on Tuesday (Sept. 19) in Poland, from where the vehicles will soon be delivered to its southeastern neighbor.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Wednesday (Sept. 20) that it has collaborated with the Taiwan Association of Community Advancement (社團法人台灣社區關懷協會, TACA), Taiwanese philanthropic entrepreneurs, and volunteers to raise funds to acquire and refurbish decommissioned ambulances, fire trucks, and rehabilitation buses from government agencies. The first batch of 48 vehicles arrived in Poland in early September.

A vehicle handover ceremony was held on Sept. 19 in Gdansk, Poland, in cooperation with the Polish Center for International Aid (PCPM) and TACA. Present at the ceremony were the head of the Taipei Representative Office in Poland Sharon Wu (吳尚年); Lesia Duplii, Deputy Mayor of the Ukrainian city of Marganets; representatives from the Regional Development Foundation in Poland; and the Heart in Action Foundation in Ukraine. Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik also recorded a special video expressing gratitude to Taiwan.

In his speech at the ceremony, Wu said that after the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian War, the people of Taiwan empathized with the plight of the people of Ukraine because Taiwan has been under military threat from "neighboring authoritarian regimes" for many years.

"Russia's unlawful aggression violates the fundamental principles of the peaceful settlement of international disputes stipulated in the United Nations Charter and blatantly violates human rights. Taiwan will continue to cooperate with democratic countries such as Poland to assist Ukraine in rebuilding and overcoming difficulties during these difficult times," Wu said.

Zofia Kwolek, representative of PCPM, said that she was honored to participate in this project. After these vehicles arrive in Ukraine, she said that they will definitely help local residents.

She then offered her thanks to TACA, Taiwan's representative office in Poland, and the people of Taiwan for their kindness.

Duplii also expressed gratitude for the support and assistance from the people of Taiwan. Duplii said that although Taiwan is far away from Ukraine, it is a sincere friend of Ukraine in difficult times.

Taiwan's kindness connects Taiwan, Ukraine, and Poland, bringing people together based on shared values and principles, said Duplii.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people, Rudik thanked "each and every of you, our dear friends in Taiwan." She offered special thanks to "Mr. Bai and the whole team for making this amazing thing possible."

Radik closed by saying, "We will keep fighting and we will win." She was referencing Pai Tsan-jung (白璨榮), chairman of Sun Jen Textile Co. in Changhua County's Shengang Township, who spent tens of millions of new Taiwan dollars on the vehicles.