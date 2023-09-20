Broken glass leads to highway traffic delays in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A truck loaded with plate glass crashed on National Highway 1 traveling southwards to Changhua, spreading shards of glass across multiple highway lanes, causing congestion early Wednesday morning (Sept 20).

The accident occurred during rush hour, causing traffic to back up for nine kilometers from Changhua to Taichung. The Freeway Bureau deployed an emergency response team, including equipment to the scene, though there was no indication when all of the highway lanes would be fully opened, per CTS.

The truck was traveling southbound when it was suspected of getting a flat tire at the 197.5-km marker, causing the driver to veer out of control and hit a light pole. The accident caused glass aboard the vehicle to shatter and cover multiple highway lanes.

Upon receiving a report of the accident, the Freeway Bureau issued a "purple" traffic warning of heavy congestion for the section of highway from Changhua Interchange to Taichung’s Wangtian (王田) Interchange, with the National Highway Police Bureau responding to the scene and encouraging motorists to take alternative traffic routes.

Traffic control measures and diverted traffic flow are currently still in effect. Bobcat loaders were dispatched to the scene with no exact estimate for when the cleanup would be finished.

Freeway officials reminded motorists to check their vehicles and tires before driving on highways. Drivers are also encouraged to listen to the police radio for the latest traffic information or dial 1968 to receive the latest updates from the Freeway Bureau.