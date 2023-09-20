Bybit and Paradigm Launch Promotion Offering Pro5 Fees for New Options Traders

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 20 September 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has partnered with Paradigm, the largest institutional liquidity network for crypto derivatives traders, to introduce a fee-slashing promotion for new and professional options traders.



The collaboration between Bybit and Paradigm aims to attract new professional options traders to Bybit's platform, as part of the exchange's efforts to enhance its offerings for institutional participants. Traders will benefit from Paradigm's block trading expertise and Bybit's seamless trading environment.



The promotion focuses on accessibility and competitive fee structures. New users need only complete one trade of any size to participate. Eligible traders will enjoy Bybit's most competitive 'Pro5' fee rate across options, perpetual contracts, and spot trading until October 11. Additionally, traders achieving $10 million in options taker volume via Paradigm by October 11 will be eligible for an extended discounted fee period.



Bybit's options market provides flexibility with daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly expiries on BTC and ETH. Its trading platform delivers robust functionality, world-class infrastructure, and deep liquidity.



“We are excited to collaborate with Paradigm to introduce this exclusive promotion for institutional option traders.” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We remain committed to powering innovation and offering sophisticated trading tools for institutions. This collaboration further strengthens our position as a leading player in the crypto derivatives market.”



“Bybit and Paradigm share an unwavering commitment to serving our institutional customers over the long haul,” said Anand Gomes, co-founder and CEO of Paradigm. “Our collaboration is a testament to our dedication to simplifying the path for institutions venturing into the world of crypto. Together, we pave the way for a future where accessibility and innovation converge.”



Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.



