Hays’ two homers lead Orioles to 9-5 win over slumping Astros

By Associated Press
2023/09/20 12:12
Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) and Cionel Perez (58) celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houst...
Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon (14) is tagged out by Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesd...
Houston Astros relief pitcher Bennett Sousa throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, ...
Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy wipes his face after throwing against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, ...
Baltimore Orioles' Heston Kjerstad, right, celebrates wth third base coach Tony Mansolino after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during t...
Baltimore Orioles' Heston Kjerstad (13) runs the bases after hitting a home run off Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy, left, during the seventh inni...
Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier (12) and Austin Hays celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houston. T...
Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo (3) and Austin Hays celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Houston. The...
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve waits for Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Cionel Perez to warm up during the ninth inning a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. ...
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve waits for Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Cionel Perez to warm up during the ninth inning a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. ...

HOUSTON (AP) — Austin Hays hit two homers and had four RBIs for the Baltimore Orioles in a 9-5 victory over slumping Houston on Tuesday night, cutting the Astros’ AL West lead to a half-game over Texas.

Hays hit a three-run shot off Astros starter Hunter Brown (11-12) into the left-field Crawford Boxes to put Baltimore up 5-2 in the third inning. He followed with a solo shot to deep left-center field in the seventh, putting Baltimore up 8-5.

Houston entered Tuesday with a 1 1/2 game lead in the AL West over Texas and Seattle with 11 games remaining, but that lead was trimmed to one-half a game by the Astros’ loss and the Rangers' 6-4 win against Boston. Houston has lost four of its last five games and six of its last eight.

The Orioles have won four straight and have a 2 1/2 game lead over Tampa Bay for the AL’s best record.

A two-run sixth inning extended Baltimore’s lead to 7-3 after James McCann scored Cedric Mullins on a bunt single and Gunnar Henderson singled to score Adam Frazier.

Heston Kjerstad also homered for Baltimore in the seventh.

Brown allowed seven runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings, while striking out five and walking two.

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson (15-9) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits, while striking out five and walking two. DL Hall (3-0) worked 2/3 of an inning to earn the win and Cionel Perez earned his second save.

Ryan O’Hearn hit a two-run homer to give Baltimore a first-inning lead. Houston tied it at 2 in the bottom of the inning when Kyle Tucker hit a two-run home run, his 28th of the season.

Alex Bregman hit a homer in the third, cutting Baltimore’s lead to 5-3 and Yainer Diaz homered in the sixth, making it 7-5.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Baltimore: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (left shoulder discomfort) was out of the lineup again for a sixth consecutive game on Tuesday, but Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he’s feeling better and is close to a return.

Houston: RHP reliever Ryne Stanek (ankle) was placed on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday. Stanek suffered a sprained right ankle on Sept. 4.

UP NEXT

In the series finale on Wednesday afternoon, Houston RHP Cristian Javier (9-4, 4.74 ERA) is scheduled to square off against Baltimore RHP Kyle Bradish (11-7, 3.12 ERA).

