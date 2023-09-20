Video shows New Taipei driver survive being thrown from tumbling truck

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Tuesday (Sept. 19) showing a driver miraculously surviving being thrown from a truck in the midst of a rollover accident and only sustaining minor injuries.

At about 9 a.m., a 64-year-old driver surnamed Yeh (葉) was driving a truck carrying cables on a downhill section of Huacheng Road in New Taipei City's Xindian District when he suddenly lost control, reported UDN. The truck rolled three times and during the process, Yeh was thrown from the vehicle, but luckily landed safely.

Yeh was headed to Yuantong Road in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District for a construction project. Surveillance camera footage showed Yeh reach a bend in the downhill section and lose control of the truck.



Truck starts to roll. (New Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

The truck first veered to its right and then spun to its left before overturning three times and hitting a yellow van stopped at a red light in front of it driven by a man surnamed Chiu (邱), reported SET News. During the rollover, Yeh was thrown from the vehicle through the shattered windshield and landed in an upright seated position on the pavement, according to UDN.

Upon receiving the report of the accident, emergency services rushed to the scene and found Yeh had only sustained a minor, non-life-threatening head laceration. An ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment.



Truck flips over. (New Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

The police conducted a breathalyzer test on Yeh and found that he did not have alcohol in his system. Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Chen Chih-wei (陳志瑋), commander of the 4th Brigade of the New Taipei City Fire Department was cited by SET News as saying that this section of the road has a steep and long gradient, and motorists often drive too fast. Chen urged all drivers passing through this stretch to slow down and drive with caution.



Driver thrown clear of truck. (New Taipei City Police Department screenshot)