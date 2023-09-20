Twins' Royce Lewis 'day-to-day' with tight left hamstring

CINCINNATI (AP) — Minnesota Twins rookie third baseman Royce Lewis is considered day-to-day after leaving Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds with a tight left hamstring.

Lewis originally suffered the injury while beating out a grounder early in the game, bench coach and interim manager Jayce Tingler said. He appeared to pull up a bit later while running out a double-play ball, but he stayed in the game until aggravating the injury with an awkward swing in the eighth.

“He's day-to-day," Tingler said. “We'll see how he responds. He didn't say much about it.”

Lewis went 1-for-3 in Minnesota's 7-0 win. He is hitting .309 with 15 home runs and 52 runs batted in and has set the Twins' single-season record with four grand slams. He also has tied the major league record for most grand slams by a rookie.

The Twins already are playing without shortstop Carlos Correa, who is sidelined with left foot plantar fasciitis.