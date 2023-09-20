Southco Launches A New Wireless Access System With The Keypaniontm(TM) App

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 September 2023 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has launched a new wireless access system featuring the Keypanion app, a revolutionary smart access app that lets users wirelessly actuate latches from their smartphones. The app replaces physical keys, which can be lost or stolen, with a convenient, intuitive system that is easy to install and manage. While other remote or electronic access systems may require a full security system, this system removes that barrier to entry with a setup process as easy as creating an account and connecting a Southco Bluetooth® controller to one of many compatible latches. Access to these latches can also be shared with other accounts so users can be certain that only the right people can unlock their device at all times. The Keypanion app provides an easy way for anyone to step into the next generation of electronic access.



Southco’s Bluetooth Controller and the KeypanionTM App

The Keypanion app was born from a desire to reduce dependency on physical keys. They can be difficult to keep track of, and can be lost, stolen, or damaged. The app removes this uncertainty and hassle with a system that is easy to set up and use no matter the user's technological knowledge. Users can easily set up their smart access system by downloading the Keypanion app, creating an account, and registering any compatible Southco latch. After registering, users have peace of mind knowing that their devices are secure, and no one will gain access without their permission.



If users do need to share access to their latches, it is even easier than handing someone a physical key. Users can freely share access with other accounts from anywhere in the world with the push of a button in the app. They can also set this access to expire after a set period of time to ensure that others only have access when they need it. This sharing method is more secure than lending out physical keys, which can be lost, stolen, or damaged in the process. With the Keypanion app, you can see who has access to your devices any time, and instantly grant or revoke a user's access. Convenience is a major focus of the Keypanion app, and its sharing functionality ensures that the right people will always have access to a device at the right times.



However, convenience is not the only focus of the Keypanion app. Security is a top priority for all users, and the app heightens security beyond simply replacing physical keys. As long as a device with the Keypanion app is near your latch, you will be able to see if it is open or closed. This status also comes with a timestamp so there is no confusion around when it was last updated. Users can also view a device's history for up to fourteen days, to see which accounts have accessed the device, and when.



These features make the Southco wireless access system a convenient first step for anyone looking to upgrade to electronic access. The combination of the Keypanion app, Southco Bluetooth controller, and compatible latch requires no dedicated IT team to set up, and with a smartphone nearby, the system is always easy to use. The Keypanion app replaces physical keys, so there is no risk of one being lost or stolen, and provides additional security benefits such as timed access sharing and status monitoring. The world of smart access is just getting started, and the Keypanion app is leading the way.



For more information about the Southco wireless access system featuring the Keypanion app, visit southco.com/keypanion or email Southco's 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com.



Hashtag: #southco #keypanion #bluetooth #securitysystem #electronicsolutions



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.



Southco Asia Limited

2401, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong

