Cambodia Men’s Water Polo Team Boosts Skills with Singapore Training Session

Collaborative effort by the Khmer Swimming Federation, the Singapore Swimming Association, and Prince Foundation nurtures the newly formed team.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach - 20 September 2023 - The Cambodia Men’s National Water Polo Team successfully completed a week-long training session in Singapore from September 10 to 15, 2023. The team underwent intensive training with the Singapore Men’s National Water Polo Team, gaining exposure to advanced training models and insights from one of the strongest water polo teams in Southeast Asia.This initiative was made possible through a joint effort between the Khmer Swimming Federation (KSF), Singapore Swimming Association, and Prince Foundation , with generous support from Cambodia Airways. A 12-player team and their coaches from Cambodia trained in Singapore, engaging in sparring sessions with the Singapore National Youth Water Polo team and the Singapore Sports School team. Additionally, they had the opportunity to explore local tourist attractions during their free time.Mr. Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group , expressed optimism about the training trip. “This collaboration not only promotes sportsmanship but also fosters relations at the grassroots level. We are delighted to offer our support to the Cambodian team as part of our ongoing commitment to uplifting communities and sporting talents,” said Mr. Tan.Mr. Kiry Hem, Secretary General of the Khmer Swimming Federation (KSF), highlighted the significance of the training. “The trip to Singapore is a momentous one for our young water polo team. Gaining hands-on experience with a team of Singapore’s caliber is invaluable. This kind of international exposure will be instrumental in boosting our team’s performance in future competitions,” stated Mr. Hem.During the training, the Cambodian team had the unique opportunity to learn from Singapore’s training model and ecosystem. This collaborative effort aims to create a sustainable interest in water polo and provide Cambodian players with opportunities to enhance their skills and strategies.In the recently concluded 32nd SEA Games, the Singapore men’s national water polo team clinched the gold medal, while Thailand and Indonesia settled for silver and bronze, respectively. Despite not earning a medal this year, the Cambodian team showed promising potential, considering they were newly formed for the 2023 SEA Games.Hashtag: #PrinceFoundation #PrinceHoldingGroup #KhmerSwimmingFederation #SingaporeSwimmingAssociation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Khmer Swimming Federation (KSF)

The Khmer Swimming Federation is the governing body for swimming and water sports in Cambodia. Under Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol's leadership, the Khmer Swimming Federation is working diligently to revive Cambodian aquatic sports with the hope of ushering in a new golden era for the sport in Cambodia.

About Prince Foundation

Founded by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Prince Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, committed to building a better future for Cambodia. The Foundation focuses on three core pillars – Education and Youth Empowerment, Community Engagement and Sports, and Healthcare – to drive transformative change and sustainable growth throughout the Kingdom.

