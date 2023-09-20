Lunique Real Estate and Banyan Tree Group have jointly launched Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya, a high-end sea view condominium

CHONBURI, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 20 September 2023 - Lunique Real Estate Company Limited is proud to announce the launch of its latest project, Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya, a brand of Banyan Tree Group. This new gem is situated at the heart of Jomtien. The project represents an investment of up to 1 billion baht. Potential customers already showed interest and placed orders immediately, even before the official opening, which truly reflects this project's popularity. Therefore, the remaining units, starting from 3.6 million baht, are expected to be sold completely within the next two years.





Ms. Uradee Kunkiratiyut, Chief Executive Officer of Lunique Real Estate Company Limited, revealed that the Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya project in Chonburi Province was created with the idea of providing families with a happy and luxurious living space. The project is located on Jomtien Beach, one of the most popular areas in Pattaya, and has been designed to offer a peaceful experience and a natural environment for residents to relax and unwind.



The Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya is a luxurious condominium complex that offers breathtaking sea views from every unit. The property is situated on a vast expanse of over eight rai, with an estimated investment value of 4,500 million baht. With meticulous attention to detail, the project is divided into two phases of development. The first phase includes two buildings which have 60 floors and 30 floors consecutively, totaling 889 units. This high-rise condominium, developed by Lunique Real Estate Company Limited, is only a mere 200 meters from Jomtien Beach. The facilities offered by the complex are exceptional and provide a truly indulgent experience, allowing one to unwind and relax fully.



Mr. Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Tree Group Property Development, expressed his pleasure at signing a cooperation agreement with Lunique Real Estate Company Limited, "We are very pleased to play a significant role in being a part of the project. Our joint efforts will definitely set a new benchmark for condominium-style residential projects in Pattaya."



Apart from the project's common area designed for various activities and relaxation, residents can enjoy the beauty of nature in Jomtien Bay. Pattaya is still a rapidly developing area and is considered a potential location for business growth. The location is the gateway to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). This region has numerous economic opportunities, including the real estate market, which has been experiencing increasing demand. Consequently, the project has garnered considerable attention and generated an overwhelming response from consumers. Reservations are open for all units in phase one.



According to Ms. Uradee Kunkiratiyut, the true purpose is not only to enhance service standards for condominium projects but also to provide an exceptional level of service. As a part of this effort, every unit owner at

Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya will automatically become a member of The Sanctuary Club. Its benefits include discounts on subsequent purchases worldwide through the Banyan Tree Group network. This truly emphasizes the project's notion of bestowing valuable and joyous moments upon everyone.



Hashtag: #SkyparkLuceanJomtienPattaya #SkyparkLucean #Pattaya #Thailand #Banyantree





https://www.facebook.com/luniquethailand

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya

The luxurious condo offers stunning sea views from every unit, with ample space for various activities. Enjoy the breathtaking scenery of Jomtien Bay, where you can see the sky from every angle, including 6th-floor Sunlight Garden Pool, 6th-floor View Point Pool, 29th-floor Yoga Greenery, 30th-floor Sky Pool, 30th-floor Co-Library,

31st-floor Sky Lounge, 48th-floor Sky Gym as well as the 49th-floor Skyline Sunset Garden, 49th-floor Rosy Clouds Bar and other amenities are all designed to offer a unique and breathtaking experience.



The Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya project is divided into two phases. Phase 1 comprises two buildings, Building A with 60 floors and Building B with 31 floors, totaling 899 units. Phase 2 features a 60-storey building. To make an appointment and request more details, please contact 098-861-2727. For more information www.skyparklucean.com.

