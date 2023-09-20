Alexa
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

  151
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/20 09:55
Chinese BZK-005 drone. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Chinese BZK-005 drone. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 15 Chinese military aircraft and six naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 19) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 20).

Of the 15 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), while one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest sector of the zone, according to the MND.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 380 military aircraft and 137 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Flight paths of two out of 15 PLA aircraft. (MND image)
