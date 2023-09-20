Cubs place Nick Madrigal on IL, recall Jared Young from minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The sliding Chicago Cubs placed infielder Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sept. 17 with a right hamstring strain, and recalled infielder Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa before Tuesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Madrigal, batting .263 with two home runs and 28 RBIs in 92 games, left in the 10th inning of Saturday's 7-6, 13-inning loss at Arizona. He missed most of July with a similar injury.

“We got some imaging and it's worse than expected,” manager David Ross said. “The same hamstring, just worse than we thought.”

Ross didn't have a timetable for Madrigal's return.

The Cubs (78-72) entered Tuesday having lost five straight and were in a virtual tie with Cincinnati for the third NL wild-card spot. Chicago has 12 games remaining and the Reds have 10.

The Cubs are 2-8 since sweeping San Francisco in a three-game series and reaching a season-high 12 games over .500 on Sept. 6.

The 28-year-old Young batted .310 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs in 90 games for Iowa. In 13 games with the Cubs earlier this season, he batted .171 with one homer and five RBIs.

Chicago already had several regulars on the injured list, including infielder Jeimer Candelario (lower back strain), closer Adbert Alzolay (right forearm strain), and right-handed reliever Michael Fulmer (right forearm strain).

