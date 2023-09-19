Taiwan's Minister of Agriculture Chen Chi-chung resigns over egg scandal

Taiwan’s Premier Chen Chien-jen (陈建仁) accepted the resignation of Minister of Agriculture Chen Chi-chung (陈吉仲) on Tuesday (Sept. 19) following blowback from the country’s recent egg import scandal.

Chen announced his resignation on social media at 8 p.m. tonight. It is reported that Premier Chen Chien-jen accepted which will take effect this Thursday, Sept. 21 with reluctance.

When he announced his resignation on Facebook, Chen reiterated that the egg import measures were correct. Chairman Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) of the Council of Agriculture also announced his resignation at 8:10 p.m., stating, “We've fought a good fight, and we've weathered it together." He mentioned overcoming African swine fever but ultimately couldn't prevent the "epidemic of political rhetoric,” declaring his simultaneous departure with Chen.

The resignations come as the latest development in the scandal about the import of eggs by the Ministry of Agriculture. Chen said earlier today that the special import of eggs had been unfairly criticized and subjected to rumors, leading to unjust accusations against the ministry's staff.

Announcing his resignation on Facebook, Chen expressed his gratitude to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for her unwavering support and to all former heads of the Cabinet. He credited their support for allowing him to relentlessly promote agricultural reform, which he said he has cared about for decades.

He also thanked the hardworking farmers and fishermen in Taiwan, emphasizing that their support has been instrumental in advancing Taiwanese agriculture. Chen added that when facing a shortage of eggs in the domestic market, the special import of eggs was indeed the best approach to ensure food safety for all consumers without affecting the livelihoods of local egg farmers.

Chen said that the special import of eggs was the best solution, carefully balanced between the interests of consumers and farmers, ensuring that consumers could access eggs at reasonable prices and that the import mechanism wouldn't disrupt the domestic egg supply market. This strategy safeguards the livelihoods of local egg farmers he added.

Reflecting on his more than seven years in the Ministry of Agriculture, Chen mentioned smear campaigns, information warfare, and various forms of relentless attacks he said he faced. However, he stated that he was not afraid because he had a group of genuine partners who worked hard for Taiwanese agriculture and moved forward together.

He hoped that these partners would continue to work together in the future, allowing Taiwanese farmers to stand tall and move forward courageously in pursuit of the sustainable development of Taiwanese agriculture.