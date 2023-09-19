Artificial Intelligence (AI) In The Food Beverages Market Size, is Booming Worldwide Business Forecast by [2023-2031]

The “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In The Food Beverages Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in the food beverages market size was US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. The global artificial intelligence (AI) in the food beverages market is forecast to grow to US$ 79.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Artificial Intelligence (AI) In The Food Beverages corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In The Food Beverages industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) in the food and beverage market is forecast to grow rapidly. It is due to a shift in consumer preferences toward fast, affordable, and easily accessible food options. In addition, artificial intelligence has been gaining significant traction across all industrial verticals, including food and beverage. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of global Artificial intelligence (AI) in the food and beverage market.

Organizations are increasingly moving towards digitizing their supply chain in order to surge revenue growth. Thus, it will escalate the growth of global Artificial intelligence (AI) in the food and beverage market. The integration of AI in supply chains is expected to support businesses in making innovations. Thus, it will surge the growth of the global Artificial intelligence (AI) in the food and beverage market.

Growing disposable income and rising urbanization will accelerate the growth of global Artificial intelligence (AI) in the food and beverage market. In addition, increasing demand for packed food items and continuous innovations will propel Artificial intelligence (AI) in the food and beverage market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for automated technologies. Almost every industrial vertical began adopting efficient technology to operate efficiently without the risk of COVID-19 affecting the supply chain. Thus, it surged the growth of Artificial intelligence (AI) in the food and beverage market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to dominate the global artificial intelligence (AI) in the food beverages market. It is due to the high population density of consumers and significant push by the government to implement both replacement and augmenting artificial intelligence technologies. In addition, growing disposable income and rising food and beverage industry will escalate the growth of Artificial intelligence (AI) in the food and beverage market.

Growing health awareness, urbanization, and disposable income will also contribute to the growth of global Artificial intelligence (AI) in the food and beverage market. Moreover, food and beverage industry players are also inclining towards AI food processing to grow the output and develop new products. As a result, it will escalate the growth of Artificial intelligence (AI) in the food and beverage market.

Competitors in the Market

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Raytec Vision SPA

ABB Ltd

Key Technology Inc.

TOMRA Systems ASA

GREEFA

Honeywell International Inc.

Sesotec GmbH

Martec of Whitwell Ltd

Sight Machine Inc.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In The Food Beverages industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In The Food Beverages output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In The Food Beverages output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In The Food Beverages products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Artificial Intelligence (AI) In The Food Beverages market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global Artificial intelligence (AI) in the food and beverage market segmentation focuses on Application, End-User, and Region.

By Application Outlook

Food Sorting

Quality Control and Safety Compliance

Consumer Engagement

Production and Packaging

Maintenance

Other Applications

By End-User Outlook

Food Processing Industry

Hotel and Restaurant

Beverage Industry

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

