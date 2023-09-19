Modular Data Center Market Size, Competitive Strategies, Key Trends, New Project Investment And Forecast up to [2023-2031]

The “Global Modular Data Center Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global modular data center market size was US$ 20.1 billion in 2021. The global modular data center market is forecast to grow to US$ 62.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The fast, modular data center, also known as the deployable data center module, is a portable data center that allows for the deployment of data processing capacity. It offers scalable data center capacity as well as a variety of cooling and power options.

The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Modular Data Center corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Modular Data Center industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the modular data center market in terms of revenue. It is owing to the growing range of mobile broadband connections and the growing popularity of cloud computing, which will surge the demand for effective data center infrastructures in the region. In addition, the region comprises a wide range of data centers, and various companies are shifting from hardware to software-based services. All of these factors will contribute to the growth of the modular data center market.

The region is home to various prominent modular data center providers, such as Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, HPE, Vertiv Co., etc. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for web-enabled services increased significantly. Netflix made headlines in the past as it earned around 15.77 million new paid subscribers between February and April 2020. Workplace communication tools like WebEx, Zoom and Microsoft Teams also gained significant popularity. Thus, it has been beneficial for the global modular data center market.

Furthermore, Alibaba Cloud, one of China’s top cloud computing providers, announced its plan to fund RMB 200 billion in core technologies in 2020. In addition, the company also announced to introduce future-oriented data centers in the next three years. Such plans are likely to benefit the overall modular data center market.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing investments in the cloud technology and modernization of the industry will contribute to the growth of the global modular data center market. For instance, the United States Army announced in October 2019 that it has planned to spend around USD 1 billion in cloud and data modernization. With this investment, the army intends to deploy two modular data centers in Iraq with Schneider Electric’s prefabricated modular data center range called a Smart Shelter Container. Thus, such investments will benefit the overall modular data center market.

The modular data center’s cost-cutting capabilities will benefit the market. Modular data centers are at least 60% faster to deploy and provide a cost savings of 13% or more when compared to traditional data center power and cooling infrastructure. Thus, these benefits will surge the growth of the global modular data center market.

The growing initiatives by the companies will drive the global modular data center market forward. For instance, In January 2021, Vertiv Group Corporation unveiled its new containerized data centers and power systems in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global modular data center market.

Competitors in the Market

CommScope, Inc.

Eaton, Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

BASELAYER

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Rittal

Schneider Electric SE

IBM Corporation

Vertiv Group Corp.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Modular Data Center industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Modular Data Center output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Modular Data Center output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Modular Data Center products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Modular Data Center market segments.

Market Segmentation

By Component Outlook

Solution

Services

By Organization Size Outlook

Large enterprises

Small & medium enterprises

By Industry Vertical Outlook

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Transport & Logistic

Government

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Modular Data Center industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Modular Data Center market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Modular Data Center market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

