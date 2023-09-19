Aerosol Valve Market Size, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast [2023-2031]

The “Global Aerosol Valve Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global aerosol valve market size was US$ 1,399 million in 2021. The global aerosol valve market is forecast to grow to US$ 2167.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The entry and departure of a fluid or vapor are controlled by aerosol valves. It atomizes the contents of the source, turning them into a fine mist. It’s ideal for paint, grease, and lacquer applications since the valve sprays provide an even application of the product, all controlled by the user’s hand. They are also used for personal care, home care, healthcare, and in the automobile industry.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Aerosol Valve corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Aerosol Valve industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak surged the demand for spray products having antiviral and antibacterial properties. Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the awareness among consumers increased drastically. People were more inclined towards personal care and healthcare, which offered ample growth opportunities for market growth. Recognizing the potential scope of the aerosol valve, market players also introduced various efficient technologies in order to cater to the growing demands.

For instance, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology unveiled an inexpensive spray-based antimicrobial coating in April 2020. According to the researchers, these layers can be used to kill microbes on the outer surfaces of personal protective equipment (PPEs). Thus, the introduction of such advanced technology has been beneficial for the global aerosol valve market.

Factors Influencing the Market

Strong demand from cosmetic and personal care sector will surge the growth of the global aerosol valve market in the coming years. In addition, the wide applications of the aerosol valve in home care, healthcare, automotive, and personal care are likely to accelerate the growth of the global aerosol valve market.

Increasing changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles are likely to benefit the global aerosol valve market. Furthermore, growing investments of companies in order to develop innovative valve products will surge the growth of the global aerosol valve market.

The growth of the female population and rising healthcare expenditure will escalate the growth of the global aerosol valve market. Furthermore, growing urbanization and rising women’s employment are likely to strengthen the potential scope of the aerosol valve industry.

Stringent government regulations may limit the growth of the global aerosol valve market.

Growing technological advancements and other innovative strategies of the companies will benefit the global aerosol valve market. For instance, Summit Packaging Systems Inc. has announced that it will exhibit at the Aerosol & Dispensing Forum on the 29th and 30th of January 2020 at the Porte de Versailles in Paris, at stand W35. The company’s product offerings, including valves and actuators, were on display in the exhibition. Thus, such strategies are forecast to benefit the overall market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific aerosol valve market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing investments in the medical industry. Furthermore, rising demand for personal care products and the rapidly growing automotive sector will surge the growth of the market.

China is expected to witness noticeable growth for aerosol valves during the forecast period due to the robust demand from the automotive companies, increasing construction, homecare, and architectural projects, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Competitors in the Market

Aptar Group

Precision Valve Corporation

Coster Tecnologie Speciali

LINDAL Group Holding

Mitani Valve

Summit Packaging Systems

Clayton Corp.

Newman Green

KOH-I-NOOR Mladá Vožice

SALVALCO

Majesty Packaging System Limited

Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company

EC Packs Industrial Limited

C. Ehrensperger AG.

Aroma Industries

Seung IL Corporation

Yingbo Aerosol Valve Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Zhongpin Aerosol Valves Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Aerosol Valve industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Aerosol Valve output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Aerosol Valve output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Aerosol Valve products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Aerosol Valve market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global aerosol valve market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Continuous

Metered

By End-Users Outlook

Personal Care

Home Care

Healthcare

Automotive

Other End-user Industries

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

