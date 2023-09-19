Color Cosmetic Market Size, Key Aspects of the Industry by Segments to [2023-2031]

The “Global Color Cosmetic Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global color cosmetic market size was US$ 78.1 billion in 2021. The global color cosmetic market is forecast to grow to US$ 129.0 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Color cosmetics are a combination of chemicals and colors, made to improve the appearance of the human body. These cosmetic products include facial make-up, nail care, lip care, and eye make-up products.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Color Cosmetic corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Color Cosmetic industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the demand for cosmetics and other products. Outdoor activities were halted by the government bodies. Thus, it reduced public gatherings, which ultimately impacted the demand for color cosmetics.

Specialized beauty stores were ordered to close the doors, which ultimately resulted in a further drop in sales. In addition, shut down on manufacturing units and import-export challenges hampered the supply chain flow. Thus, it ultimately restricted the growth of the global color cosmetics market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing use of color cosmetics and increasing women’s employment rate will surge the growth of the global color cosmetics market.

Rapidly changing weather conditions are expected to boost the adoption of facial care products, including moisturizing creams, sunscreen creams, etc. Furthermore, growing pollution will also surge the demand for efficient color cosmetics.

The rise of the e-commerce segment and a growing number of effective advertisements on YouTube and other social media platforms will offer ample growth opportunities for the market growth.

Rising awareness regarding environment and animal protection may limit the growth of the color cosmetics market. On the contrary, growing initiatives by industry players will benefit the overall color cosmetics market. For instance, Bloomers unveiled Colours Cosmetics, an independent brand, in 2021. This brand aims to serve customers through local pharmacies and markets.

Regional Analysis

Due to surging demand for color cosmetics from China, India, Indonesia, and others, the Asia-Pacific color cosmetics market will grow at the highest growth rate. It is due to the growing number of working women and growing financial independence. In addition, rising disposable income and a higher standard of living will surge the growth of the market. In addition, the rising demand for natural cosmetics and the rising popularity of bamboo, seaweed, venom, and Tremella mushrooms for skincare will offer ample growth opportunities for the regional market.

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Color Cosmetic industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Color Cosmetic output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Color Cosmetic output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Color Cosmetic products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Color Cosmetic market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global color cosmetics market segmentation focuses on Target, Application, and Region.

By Target

Prestige Products

Mass Products

By Application

Facial Makeup

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

Hair Color Products

Special Effects Products

Nail Products

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

