Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan ends electricity prize freeze for 880 businesses

Restaurants, movie theaters, fitness clubs, shopping malls to be affected

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/19 17:52
Movie theaters will face higher electricity rates from Oct. 1. 

Movie theaters will face higher electricity rates from Oct. 1.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A freeze on electricity rates for 880 businesses in sectors including restaurants, department stores, and movie theaters will end on Oct. 1, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Tuesday (Sept. 19).

The electricity price review committee decided to leave prices as a whole unchanged but certain exceptions were made due to the post-COVID economic recovery, CNA reported. A freeze on power rates for businesses, including fitness clubs and gyms, restaurants, shopping malls and department stores, and theaters, would end.

For industrial consumers, previous price increases of 15% in July 2022 and of 17% in April 2023 were cut in half for sectors deemed to have been affected by the pandemic. As manufacturing was still struggling, the 50% reduction of rate increases was maintained for sectors including textiles, glass, and metals.

However, Tuesday’s decision means that the 880 businesses mentioned by the committee will see their electricity rates rise by 15% next month, according to the report.
electricity
electricity prices
price freeze
Ministry of Economic Affairs
MOEA
restaurants
movie theaters
post-COVID recovery

RELATED ARTICLES

Squirrel electrocuted in Taiwan exploding electricity pole incident
Squirrel electrocuted in Taiwan exploding electricity pole incident
2023/09/15 18:06
Central Taiwan’s Sun Moon Lake expects 24,000 swimmers
Central Taiwan’s Sun Moon Lake expects 24,000 swimmers
2023/09/15 17:54
South Korean is Taiwan’s 4 millionth visitor for 2023
South Korean is Taiwan’s 4 millionth visitor for 2023
2023/09/13 17:50
Taiwan investments in China have dropped 44% since Tsai took office
Taiwan investments in China have dropped 44% since Tsai took office
2023/09/12 15:33
Top Taiwan airport sees summer traffic reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels
Top Taiwan airport sees summer traffic reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels
2023/09/08 20:48