Green zebra crossings unveiled in Taichung

Taichung City takes measures to decrease pedestrian accident hotspots

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/19 17:15
Newly installed green zebra crossings. (Taichung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City Transportation Bureau has addressed 10 major accident-prone intersections.

The bureau said it would improve safety through a mixture of new traffic features such as green zebra crossings, pedestrian shelter islands, and other early warning measures. Additionally, it pledged adjustments to traffic lights, giving more time for pedestrians and limiting vehicle traffic, per UDN.

The improvements were initially brought up at a bureau interdepartmental meeting, involving the police department, public works bureau, and regional district offices.

"A green light for pedestrians will begin 5–10 seconds early at these dangerous intersections to give more time to pedestrians and reduce vehicle flow. Pedestrian shelter islands can also give pedestrians more protection. Green zebra crossing will improve road visibility and better guide pedestrians," said Taichung Transportation Bureau Head Yeh Chao-fu (葉昭甫).

Green zebra crossing at a busy traffic intersection. (Taichung City Government photo)

Yeh pointed to the intersection of Zhongshan Road and Xingxiang Street in Wuri District as an example, noting it is characterized by a complex vehicle flow route. After consultation with Taichung’s Department of Public Works, a green zebra crossing has been completed. Later, a pedestrian shelter island will also be added to this intersection.

Taichung’s Transportation Bureau took inventory of pedestrian intersections located near schools, hospitals, business districts, national sports centers, and 20 major public transportation stations. The bureau says it will continue to conduct rolling reviews of pedestrian safety in the future and will undertake relevant traffic control measures to improve safety at intersections throughout the city.
