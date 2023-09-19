Taiwan People’s Party sanctions scandal-plagued Hsinchu mayor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) said on Tuesday (Sept. 19) that Hsinchu City Mayor Kao Hung-an (高虹安) is losing her privileges as a party member until a court decides she is not guilty of corruption.

Kao was charged on Aug. 15 with corruption over alleged fraudulent payroll deductions from aides, but her reputation suffered a new blow over the past week as allegations surfaced of links with a property developer. Though she denied the accusations, the TPP was moved to take action in order to prevent a negative impact on the presidential election campaign of its chair, former Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

The party said its Central Advisory Committee had decided on Monday (Sept. 18) that Kao would not be able to apply for the restoration of her party membership rights until a court finds her innocent of corruption, the Liberty Times reported. The sanction means she is unable to run in TPP elections or be involved in party affairs, and she would be expelled from the party if the district court finds her guilty, a spokesperson said.

Kao was indicted for allegedly misusing NT$460,000 (US$14,300) in public funds by taking money from her aides’ salaries when she served as a TPP lawmaker. She was also accused of helping her boyfriend falsely register as an office aide and paying him a salary from public funds, prosecutors said.