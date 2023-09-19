Taiwan attends 'Europe's biggest ever arms fair,' China not invited

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan participated as a "country" in Europe's largest arms expo on Sept. 12-15, while China was not invited.

The Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI), dubbed "Europe's biggest ever arms fair," was held at ExCeL London, per the Guardian. Since the biennial weapons expo was last held in 2021, the Russo-Ukrainian War and rising tensions over Taiwan and North Korea have delivered a "shot of adrenaline to arms manufacturers worldwide," reported Reuters.

According to the U.K. government, the event saw over 40,000 attendees visiting 1,500 exhibitors. On Monday (Sept. 18), Taiwan was included on the list of 64 countries that the U.K. government marked as having attended the exhibition.

The U.S., Ukraine, and South Korea were among the confirmed attendees, while China, Russia, and North Korea were not invited. In addition, a Caterpillar Defense exhibit contained an advertisement that read "Serving Missions Around the World," and it included Taiwan, represented by the Taiwan flag, among its list of customers, according to AOAV.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimated that defense expenditures across the globe rose by 3.7%, resulting in total worldwide spending rising to an all-time high of US$2,240 billion. McKinsey also forecasted that worldwide military spending will grow by an average of 4% per year through 2028, with Japan leading the way, having increased its defense budget by 14% annually, per Reuters.

Finbarr Bermingham, an Irish reporter for the South China Morning Post, on Monday uploaded the list of attending countries onto X (formerly Twitter). In the post, Bermingham questioned whether Beijing would find it more objectionable that the U.K. had invited Taiwan to "Europe's biggest ever arms fair" or the fact that it had listed Taiwan as a country.