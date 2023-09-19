Soaring to New Heights: Global Helicopter Market Analysis [ 2023-2031 ]

Introduction

In 2021, the global helicopter market reached a substantial valuation of US$ 51.5 billion. Over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, this market is projected to experience significant growth, with an expected value of US$ 81.9 billion by 2030. This impressive growth is attributed to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

Factors Influencing the Market

Several factors are poised to drive the growth of the global helicopter market:

In-Service Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Firefighting Activities, and Search and Rescue (SAR): These will serve as primary growth catalysts for the global helicopter market. Demand for Oil and Gas Rotorcrafts: Increasing demand for rotorcrafts for various offshore applications in the oil and gas sector will contribute significantly to market growth. Wide Range of Applications: Helicopters play a crucial role in carrying out legal compliance and public protection activities, further boosting the helicopter market. Technological Advancements in Defense: Rising demand for technological advancements, particularly in the defense sector, will be beneficial for the global helicopter market. Investments in Aerospace: Growing investments in the aerospace sector will further stimulate market expansion.

For instance, Honeywell introduced the Aspire 200 satellite communications system designed for the Bell B429 helicopter, showcasing the importance of technological innovation in this industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on various industries, including automotive and travel, which, in turn, affected the global helicopter market. Challenges such as raw material shortages and a reduced workforce hindered market growth. However, the military sector maintained consistent demand throughout the pandemic, providing some stability to the helicopter market.

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are expected to hold the largest market shares. Europe’s growth is attributed to advancements in avionics technology, while North America benefits from a growing range of recreational activities, including air sports like aerobatics, parachuting, and paragliding. The presence of prominent industry players further drives these markets.

Asia Pacific : This region, including countries like China, India, and Japan, is also set to witness significant growth due to emerging air sports activities and the demand for helicopters in various applications.

: This region, including countries like China, India, and Japan, is also set to witness significant growth due to emerging air sports activities and the demand for helicopters in various applications. Middle East & Africa (MEA) : MEA, with nations like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, will contribute to market growth, particularly in military applications.

: MEA, with nations like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, will contribute to market growth, particularly in military applications. South America: Brazil and Argentina are key markets in South America, with anticipated growth in various helicopter applications.

Competitors in the Market

Leading players in the global helicopter market include:

Russian Helicopters, JSC

Leonardo SPA

MD Helicopters, Inc.

Robinson Helicopter Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Airbus SAS

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.

Bell Helicopter Textron

Boeing Company

Other prominent industry participants

Market Segmentation

The global helicopter market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region:

By Type:

Light

Medium

Heavy

Very Large

By Application:

Civil & Commercial

Military

By Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Western Europe – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe; Eastern Europe – Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

As the global helicopter market continues to ascend, propelled by diverse applications and technological advancements, it presents significant opportunities for industry players and stakeholders. This report offers valuable insights into market dynamics, growth drivers, and regional trends that will shape the future of the helicopter industry.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

