Aquaponic And Hydroponic Systems and Equipment Market Size, Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – [2023-2031] | (CAGR) of 14.1%

The “Global Aquaponic And Hydroponic Systems and Equipment Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market size was US$ 1.6 billion in 2021. The global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Aquaponic And Hydroponic Systems and Equipment corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Aquaponic And Hydroponic Systems and Equipment industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Increasing food demand and rising concerns over food security will benefit the global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market. In addition, the growing world population and rising agricultural practices will escalate the growth of the aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market.

The negative environmental effects of conventional agriculture and depletion of natural resources will drive the global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market forward. Further, the improper use of synthetic chemical inputs into the soil and the contamination of water resources will significantly increase the demand for alternative production systems.

Natural resources such as medicinal plants are extremely valuable. The growing demand for these plants will increase the adoption of aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Agriculture is important in numerous countries, including India, the United States, Australia, and Indonesia. Countries with a well-established aquaponic and hydroponic setup have encountered significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the pandemic, supply chains for major equipment used in aquaponic and hydroponic growing setups were severely disrupted. HVAC systems, LED grow light, and aeration systems were among them. In addition, the lack of equipment required for the operation of an aquaponic farm has severely reduced production and yield. Thus, it led to a negative impact on the global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific comprises the countries with the highest population densities. China and India have higher food demand, which is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market. Agriculture is a major source of income for a large portion of the population in these countries. Food demand in countries such as India and China, is expected to rise as their populations grow. Aquaponic and hydroponic techniques would aid in increasing these countries’ agricultural productivity. As a result, rising food demand is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market. In addition, favorable policies by government organizations and beneficial incentives will benefit the regional aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

BetterGrow Hydro

Colorado Aquaponics

ECF Farm systems

AmHydro

Aquaponic Lynx LLC

Endless Food Systems

Hydrodynamics International

Hydrofarm LLC

LivinGreen

Nelson & Pade Aquaponics

General Hydroponics

GreenTech Agro LLC

Pegasus Agriculture

PentairAES

Perth Aquaponics

Argus Control Systems Limited

UrbanFarmers AG

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Aquaponic And Hydroponic Systems and Equipment industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Aquaponic And Hydroponic Systems and Equipment output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Aquaponic And Hydroponic Systems and Equipment output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Aquaponic And Hydroponic Systems and Equipment products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Aquaponic And Hydroponic Systems and Equipment market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market segmentation focuses on Application, Technique, Equipment, and Region.

By Application Outlook

Vegetables

Herbs

Fruits

Fish

Others

By Technique Outlook

Nutrient-Film Technique

Deep-Water Culture System

Media-Filled Grow Bed

Ebb and Flow System

Others

By Equipment Outlook

HVAC

LED Grow Light

Irrigation Systems

Aeration System

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

