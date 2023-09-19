Alexa
Germany's Saxony opens science liaison office in Taiwan

Office will boost cooperation, starting with German student excanges with TSMC

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/09/19 15:42
Sebastian Gemkow and Ursula Staudinger present a plaque at the opening of Saxony's Taiwan representaitve office in Taipei on Tuesday. (Taiwan News...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The German state of Saxony opened a representative office in Taipei on Tuesday (Sept. 19) that will focus on developing science, research, and education links between Taiwan and the state.

Plans to open the office were announced in April, and Saxony’s science minister Sebastian Gemkow said that now those plans are “filling with life.” Gemkow is in Taiwan on a short visit to open the liaison office and to sign a cooperation agreement between his state, TU Dresden, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

TSMC recently confirmed a multi-billion-euro production facility will be built in Saxony’s Dresden. Gemkow said he expects working with the Taiwanese on the project will go smoothly, as Taiwanese and Germans have a “very similar work ethos.”

The office will be headed by Josef Goldberger, who has previously worked in Taipei promoting educational exchange with Germany. Goldberger said he is looking forward to working in a role that will produce “concrete” exchanges with industry partners and academia.

The first of those exchanges will see 50 students sent from TU Dresden to study at universities in Taiwan for three months, starting in spring 2024. The study placement will be followed by a three-month internship at TSMC, TU Dresden President Ursula Staudinger said.

Minister Gemkow speaks at the opening of the office on Tuesday. (German Trade Office Taipei photo)

Staudinger also attended the office’s opening, and said that cooperation between Taiwan and Saxony led by her university “seems to be a perfect match.” This is because TU Dresden has a long tradition in micro and nanoelectronics, she said.

Staudinger said that within the last couple of days, Saxony received a “high-ranking” delegation from Taipei in Dresden. “We hope that this back and forth is just the beginning,” Staudinger said.
TSMC Dresden
Saxon Science Liaison Office Taiwan
Sebastian Gemkow
Josef Goldberger
Ursula Staudinger
TU Dresden

