Taiwan’s top 5 pastries for Moon Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – To celebrate Moon Festival, Taiwan's top five pastries include Sugar Bistro's French financier, Ce La Vie's Cacao Barry chocolate, and Oolong tea popcorn.

Sugar Bistro



Sugar Bistro's Moon Festival gift box contains financiers and mini puff cookies. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Sugar Bistro's Moon Festival gift box features a French financier and mini puff cookies. The stuffed financier is available in five flavors, including rose with raspberry and white chocolate, chocolate with maraschino cherries, and salted yolk with red bean mochi.

The special flavor "chives with makauy and cheese" contains scallions from Jiuru Township, Pingtung County, combined with the unique lemon aroma of Litsea cubeba and three kinds of cheese, offering a sweet, salty, and spicy experience.

It is recommended to freeze the items for a lasting flavor.

Link: https://www.sugarbistro.tw/

Hon Din Bakery



Biscuits and nut tarts are Hon Din Bakery's most popular products. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Hon Din Bakery's Moon Festival gift box includes tasty biscuits, pineapple cakes with yolk, and the highly recommended nut tart. Their stuffed biscuits offer flavors like "cocoa orle" and "sea salt mocha," consisting of a double layer with 72% European dark chocolate.

Link: https://shorturl.at/qvB68

Kuo Yuan Ye



It is Kuo Yuan Ye's first time launching mini-size egg yolk pastries. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Kuo Yuan Ye's single-bite salted egg yolk pastry celebrates the Taiwan Cultural Expo and Moon Festival. The pastries use naturally fermented salted egg yolks marinated in red soil with grape seed oil, and they are made with 27 layers.

The limited gift box is available during the Taiwan Cultural Expo until Oct. 1. However, the product went viral and sold out in some stores, so it is recommended to call in advance for reservations.

Link: https://shorturl.at/axMPY

Ce La Vie Taipei Bar & Restaurant



Ce La Vie Taipei offers a Moon Festival gift box for adults with whisky and dark chocolate. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

"C'est La Vie Mid-Autumn Gift Box" is a collaboration with Hong Kong fashion illustrator Mickco Chan, who designed the box's packaging, featuring a cool, sweet big-eyed girl surrounded by rabbit ears to welcome the festival.

Inside the box, there is Kavalan Single Malt Whisky and 70% Cacao Barry Bittersweet Chocolate. Ce La Vie selected the French store Cocoa Barry’s bittersweet chocolate for its floral notes, strong bitterness, and woody flavors.

There is a set of QR codes linking to a chill playlist inside the box. The limited gift box is priced at NT$1,299 (US$40).

Link: https://shorturl.at/kDGJX

Tea Popcorn



Tea-flavored popcorn. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Launched by Yu-cheng Social Welfare Foundation, this tea popcorn uses Taiwan's signature oolong and black teas for a crispy and delightful treat. Additionally, a portion of sales will be donated to a charity for those with intellectual disabilities.

Link: https://reurl.cc/qL67bD