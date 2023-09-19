Alexa
Vietnamese worker swept away while crab fishing in southern Taiwan

Night fishing in Chiayi County turns deadly as tide unexpectedly rises

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/19 15:06
Firefighters undertake rescue for missing migrant worker. (Chiayi County Fire Department photo)

Firefighters undertake rescue for missing migrant worker. (Chiayi County Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese worker was swept away by the current after catching crabs with fellow Vietnamese migrant workers on Monday evening (Sept. 18).

Three Vietnamese workers met to catch crabs under the Yunjia Bridge in Dongshi Township, Chiayi County on Monday. As the trio was returning to shore around 10 p.m., they unexpectedly encountered a high tide, and one 41-year-old male was taken away by the current, per UDN.

His two companions rushed to locate him but failed, notifying the police at 10:55 p.m. to conduct an emergency rescue. The Yunlin County Fire Department sent personnel to search on the shore, while a lifeboat searched for the individual in the water until 2:00 a.m.

During the search, police found a missing fishing net but did not locate the individual. The search and rescue operation is currently ongoing, with drones also assisting in the effort.

Rescuers continue to search for missing worker swept away by current. (Chiayi County Fire Department photo)
Chiayi County Fire Department
migrant workers
migrant laboers
Vietnamese migrant workers
rescue operation
high tide
drowning

