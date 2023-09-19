German officials unconcerned by Taiwan work culture differences at TSMC's Dresden plant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — German officials on Tuesday (Sept. 19) said they are not worried about potential differences in Taiwanese and German work culture affecting a planned multi-billion-euro Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) facility in Saxony's Dresden.

“I don’t have any doubt that it will be good being together with the people of Taiwan,” Saxony's Minister of Science Sebastian Gemkow said in Taipei on Tuesday. “I think that the working ethos is very similar. People are disciplined like in Germany,” he said.

Gemkow was responding to questions about possible concerns following news of TSMC’s progress in Arizona. Issues such as labor relations have dogged the Arizona venture.

TSMC Chair Mark Liu (劉德音) previously dismissed complaints of a “brutal” work culture at the Arizona facility by saying those unwilling to work should not be in the industry. Liu was responding to an article that quoted American employees complaining that 12-hour working days are standard.

Technical University of Dresden (TU Dresden) President Ursula Staudinger was also in Taipei for the Saxony office launch, where she said TSMC is learning from its experiences in Arizona. “They are taking great care to learn about cultural onboarding and cultural matching that we will be able to do in Dresden,” she said.

Staudinger said TU Dresden is also developing a cultural onboarding program for TSMC professionals who come to work on the project. “We are very optimistic that this will work quite well,” she said.

TrendForce analyst Joanne Chiao told AmCham on Sept. 14 that she expects the TSMC project in Dresden to have similar challenges to the ones in Arizona. The execution phase will face more challenges than the planning phase, she said.

“The labor shortage issue encountered by the U.S. factory is likely a global challenge,” Chiao added.

Gemkow and Staudinger spoke at the launch event of an office that will promote scientific and educational exchanges between the German state of Saxony and Taiwan. The office is based out of Germany’s trade office in Taipei and was officially opened on Tuesday after being announced in April.

The German delegation will travel to Taichung on Tuesday afternoon, where Saxony, TU Dresden, and TSMC are expected to sign a cooperation agreement.