Taiwan taxi crash deaths, injuries reach 5-year high

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan recorded over 11,500 fatalities and injuries from taxi accidents in 2022, the highest level reported in five years.

A statistical report by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) in August showed that traffic accidents involving taxis in 2022 reached 9,937, an increase of 1,057 (11.9%) from 8,880 in 2021, accounting for 2.6% of all accidents. Over this same period, deaths and injuries from taxi accidents climbed to 11,504, the highest since 2017, accounting for 2.3% of all traffic-related deaths and injuries, an increase of 1,233 (12%) from 2021.

The ministry said that regardless of the means of transportation, the number of traffic accidents and resulting deaths and injuries in 2022 was the highest since 2017. The increase in the number of taxi accidents and resulting deaths and injuries compared with 2020 were both higher than the growth in overall accidents of 4.9% and general traffic deaths and injuries of 4.7%.

The MOTC analysis showed that from 2017 to 2020, the road accident rate of taxis remained relatively stable at around 10%. In 2021, it decreased to its lowest point at 9.7%, but in 2022, there was a reversal in the trend, with the rate increasing to 10.9%.

By operational type, "company-owned taxis" had the highest accident rates each year, ranging from 11% to 13%, while "personal taxis" had accident rates of less than 10%. "Company-owned taxis" also accounted for approximately 50% of the total number of taxis in recent years.

The ministry indicated that in 2022, among taxi traffic accident cases, 59.8% involved the first party and 33.2% involved a second party. The top five major causes of taxi accidents are as follows:

Failure to pay attention to the situation in front of the vehicle (14.2%)

Failure to yield the right of way as required by regulations (13.8%)

Improper lane changing or direction (5.6%)

Illegal left turn (4.7%)

Illegal U-turn (4.4%)

In 2022, northern Taiwan had the highest number of deaths and injuries from taxi accidents at 8,021, a new high since 2017. This is primarily due to the region owning the largest number of taxis, approximately 71% of all registered taxis, followed by southern Taiwan with about 16%, and central Taiwan with about 11%.

Eastern Taiwan and Kinmen and Lienchiang counties accounted for less than 2% and 1% of operating taxis, respectively. Kinmen and Lienchiang counties also had the lowest death and injury rates, while eastern and southern Taiwan had the highest rates since 2018.

According to MOTC statistics, the number of registered taxis in Taiwan increased year by year from 87,604 in 2017. However, after reaching a peak in 2020, the number of taxis started to decline, with 90,458 in 2022.