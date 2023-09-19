Black Hawk helicopters to fly over Taiwan Presidential Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Black Hawk helicopters will enter the no-fly zone above the Presidential Office Building in preparation for the Double Ten National Day celebrations, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 19).

The UH-60M helicopters will start their journey on Thursday (Sept. 21) and Saturday (Sept. 23) at Taipei Songshan Airport and at the Hsinchu Air Base, per CNA. They will fly over the Presidential Office Building on a mission of reconnaissance for the Oct. 10 National Day event.

In addition to the Black Hawks, the celebrations will also feature CH-47SD Chinook helicopters, AJT Brave Eagle training jets, and the AT-3 planes of the Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team. More extensive preparatory flights are scheduled for Sept. 26, Sept. 28, and Oct. 4, officials said.

The organizing committee told residents of the Taipei City neighborhoods near the Presidential Office Building not to worry if they hear the heavy engine noises of the helicopters during the run-up to National Day. Rehearsals for the Black Hawks and other aircraft are scheduled between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.