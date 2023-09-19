Smart Bed Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

The Global “Smart Bed Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

A smart bed represents a bed equipped with sensors and advanced technologies designed to provide insights into an individual’s sleep quality and, in some cases, enhance the sleeping experience. These intelligent beds may also incorporate features like built-in TVs and alarms. Furthermore, smart bed sheets are available, which can adjust to varying weather conditions during the night. The smart bed market, while emerging, is witnessing robust growth driven by factors such as increasing adoption by athletes, a rising elderly population, growing disease prevalence, and the pervasive integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) within this technology. However, high acquisition and maintenance costs pose constraints to market growth. The smart bed market is poised to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.6%, catapulting from $4,003 million in 2020 to an estimated $7,735 million in 2026.

Rise of IoT and Connectivity: Smart beds are becoming an integral part of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. These beds are equipped with sensors and connectivity features that enable data collection and analysis. Healthcare providers can remotely monitor patients' vital signs and sleep patterns, leading to more personalized care.

Health and Sleep Tracking: Smart beds offer advanced sleep tracking capabilities, providing users with detailed insights into their sleep quality, duration, and disturbances. This data can help individuals make lifestyle adjustments for better sleep and overall health.

Pressure Relief and Comfort: Smart beds are designed with adjustable features that cater to individual preferences. They can adapt to changes in body position and provide pressure relief, making them especially valuable for patients with mobility issues and those at risk of bedsores.

Home-Based Care: The aging population and the preference for home-based healthcare have driven the demand for smart beds in home care settings. These beds enable caregivers to monitor patients remotely and provide timely assistance, reducing the need for institutional care.

Sleep Disorders Management: Smart beds are increasingly used in sleep clinics and by individuals with sleep disorders. They can detect sleep apnea events and other disturbances, aiding in diagnosis and treatment.

Competitive Market: Several key players, including Sleep Number, Eight Sleep, and Hillrom, are actively competing in the smart bed market. This competition is leading to ongoing product innovation and price variations, making smart beds more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

Customization and Personalization: Smart beds offer customization options, allowing users to adjust firmness, elevation, and other settings according to their preferences. Some models even include dual-zone settings for couples with different sleep preferences.

Integration with Smart Homes: Smart beds can be integrated into broader smart home ecosystems. They can sync with other smart devices like thermostats, lighting, and voice assistants to create a seamless and comfortable sleep environment.

Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions. Smart beds play a role in this trend by enabling healthcare providers to remotely assess patients' health and sleep patterns.

Market Scope

The scope of the smart bed market report encompasses:

Product Segmentation

Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully-automatic

End User Segmentation

Residential

Hospital

Other End Users

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Insights

Product-Based Segmentation

Among the product-based segments, semi-automatic smart beds are poised to claim the largest demand share. These semi-automatic beds find common use in hospitals and homecare settings for patients. They offer versatility, enabling adjustments for both eating and sleeping, making them highly sought after.

End-User Impact

Hospitals play a pivotal role in propelling market growth. Smart beds are extensively used in hospitals for effective patient monitoring and streamlined healthcare management. Advancements in smart bed technology are further augmenting growth in the end-user segment.

Distribution Channel Dynamics

In the distribution channel market segment, four categories prevail: supermarkets, specialty stores, online, and other distribution channels. The online distribution channel captures the largest market share due to the escalating adoption of e-commerce and attractive online purchase discounts.

Regional Influence

North America is expected to dominate the market share. This region is witnessing a surge in advanced technology adoption in healthcare, coupled with rising disease prevalence and an aging population.

Asia Pacific is positioned as a lucrative market, driven by innovative manufacturers in countries like China, Korea, and Japan.

Globally, smart beds find extensive use in the medical sector, facilitating efficient patient monitoring. Key drivers of smart bed market growth include the increasing disease incidence leading to a higher number of patients, augmented investments in healthcare facilities, and athletes’ growing preference for smart beds to self-monitor their sleep patterns. However, a shortage of skilled manufacturers in certain countries poses a constraint to market growth.

Key Players

Leading players in the smart bed market, such as Stryker Corporation, Responsive Surface Technology, Paramount Bed Co, BodiTrak, ArjoHuntleigh AB, Sleepnumber, Invacare Corporation, Hi-Interiors SRL, BAM Labs, Balluga Limited, and Hill Rom Holdings Inc, are pivotal in shaping the market landscape. These players continually innovate products and invest in research and development to remain at the forefront of the industry.

Conclusion

The smart bed market is expanding globally as comfort and health become priorities in emerging regions. Increasing technological advancements in smart bed manufacturing are solidifying market growth. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the smart bed industry, shedding light on market trends, opportunities, product innovations, and research and development investments. It serves as a valuable resource for research and development professionals seeking innovative product development in the smart bed market and provides insights into the market’s global reach.

