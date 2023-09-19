Laboratory Information System Market to Set Phenomena Growth during 2023 to 2031

The Global “Laboratory Information System Market” 2023 Research Report provides a comprehensive and professional analysis of the current market scenario. It examines the development plans, policies, manufacturing processes, and price structures related to Cognitive Informatics. The report analyzes various factors such as market growth, consumption volume, market size, revenue, market share, market trends, and industry cost structures from 2023 to 2031. It offers in-depth research on the global market and its competitive landscape. With a detailed analysis, this report assesses the market’s potential and future prospects from multiple perspectives.

A Laboratory Information System (LIS) is a software solution designed for recording, managing, and storing clinical laboratory data efficiently. It plays a pivotal role in handling research samples and related information. LIS facilitates data sharing across various healthcare domains.

Growing Adoption of Health Information Technologies: The laboratory industry is increasingly embracing health information technologies to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and patient care. LIS plays a pivotal role in managing and automating laboratory data, reducing manual errors, and improving workflow processes.

Research Methodology

Our analysis of the laboratory information system market involves a blend of secondary sources, in-house methodologies, and primary insights. The real-time assessment is integral to our market sizing and forecasting process, with industry experts and primary participants contributing to a comprehensive study.

Market Dynamics

Several factors drive the growth of the laboratory information system market. These include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, demand for automated laboratory solutions, regulatory requirements, and the need for efficiency. Additionally, cloud-based LIS solutions and their importance in developing countries offer growth opportunities. However, the shortage of skilled professionals in this field presents a challenge. The laboratory information system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.86%, reaching $2.69 billion in 2026 from $1.81 billion in 2020.

Market Segmentation

The laboratory information system market is categorized as follows:

Delivery Mode

On-premise LIS

Cloud-based LIS

Product

Standalone LIS

Integrated LIS

Component

Services

Software

End-User

Hospital Laboratories

Independent Laboratories

Physician Office Laboratories

Other End Users

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Market Insights

Delivery Mode Impact

The on-premise LIS segment is expected to have the largest market share, allowing users to customize solutions from various providers based on their specific requirements.

Product Preference

Standalone LIS solutions hold the largest market share, offering benefits such as offline functionality and user-friendly features compared to integrated LIS solutions.

Component Dependency

The services segment dominates the market due to the essential nature and recurring use of laboratory information system services.

End-User Influence

Hospital laboratories are projected to lead in market share. LIS solutions help reduce patient waiting times and enhance diagnostic quality by facilitating interaction with experts and sharing digital slide images of specimens.

Regional Analysis

North America : Leads the market with favorable reimbursement policies, regulations, and a rising incidence of cancer.

: Leads the market with favorable reimbursement policies, regulations, and a rising incidence of cancer. Europe : Expected to follow North America, driven by government support and initiatives to promote laboratory information systems.

: Expected to follow North America, driven by government support and initiatives to promote laboratory information systems. Asia Pacific : One of the fastest-growing regions due to increasing pressure from chronic diseases and an aging population.

: One of the fastest-growing regions due to increasing pressure from chronic diseases and an aging population. Rest of the World: Exhibits growth potential.

Key Players

Key market players in the laboratory information system market include Orchard Software Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Ecotest, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., CompuGroup Medical AG, Comp Pro Med, Inc., SCC Soft Computer, Epic Systems Corporation, Schuyler House, LabWare, Inc., LabHealth, American Soft Solutions Corp, LigoLab LLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Common Cents Systems, Inc., XIFIN, Inc., Cirdan Ltd, and Clinical Software Solutions Ltd.

Market Opportunities

Innovations in technology, especially cloud-based solutions, present significant opportunities for players in the laboratory information system market. This report offers an in-depth analysis of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Conclusion

Laboratory information systems play a critical role in healthcare laboratories, enabling advanced information management and solutions. Despite challenges such as high maintenance costs and data storage issues, LIS remains integral to healthcare diagnostics. This report empowers organizations involved in LIS research with insights into market dynamics, including segmentation by test type, end-users, and geography. It also highlights recent developments, government regulations, and their impact on the laboratory information system market.

