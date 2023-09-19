Induction Hob Market Analysts Predict Sustained Growth for Key Sectors Through 2031

Report Ocean’s comprehensive analysis of the Global Induction Hob Market Report 2023 encompasses a wide array of market facets. These include market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, prevailing trends, and strategic insights. Notably, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as contextualizes the analysis with reference to historical events.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Induction Hob Market’ (Inclusive of a detailed Table of Contents, over 200 Tables & Figures, and graphical charts). – Encompasses Accurate Insights into the Market Situation before and after the COVID-19 Outbreak, categorized by Region.

Global Induction Hob Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

What is Induction Hob, and how is it used?

Induction Hob is a hob that does not heat the hob ring; instead, they heat the pan directly. A magnetic field is activated and the base pan becomes heated when the induction hob is turned on. The circuit is complete and the base pan begins to heat up when the pan is placed on the stove. Induction cooking is quick and effective. The rising demand for environmentally friendly appliances and usage of less energy have led to the adoption of Induction Hobs across the forecast period. For Instance: as per Statista in 2022, Ovens, stoves, and microwaves are just a few examples of cooking equipment that are included in the main appliances category of the household appliances business. Over 80 to 90 percent of households globally own these kitchen appliances, which account for a considerable portion of industry revenue. Also, online sales of induction Hobs is growing quickly and is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, availability of more affordable alternatives to cooking utensils may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Induction Hob market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for environmentally friendly appliances and usage of less energy. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as online sales of induction Hobs is growing quickly would create lucrative growth prospects for the Induction Hob market across North American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Daikin Industries

Dwyer Instruments

Ingersoll-Rand

Carrier

Airwell Group

LG Electronics

Lennox International

SHARP

Johnson Controls

Siemens AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Free Standing & Portable Cooktops

Built-in Cooktops

By Application:

Corporate-Owned Induction Hob

Physician-Owned Induction Hob

Hospital-Owned Induction Hob

Other Induction Hob

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Induction Hob Sales

Indirect Induction Hob Sales

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Here are some key highlights:

Growing Popularity: Induction hobs have gained popularity due to their energy efficiency, precise temperature control, and safety features. Consumers are increasingly opting for induction hobs over traditional gas and electric cooktops. Energy Efficiency: Induction hobs are known for their energy efficiency, as they directly heat the cookware using electromagnetic induction. This reduces heat loss and results in faster cooking times, making them an attractive choice for environmentally conscious consumers. Safety Features: Induction hobs are considered safer than traditional cooktops. Since they heat only the cookware and not the surface, there is a lower risk of burns. Additionally, many induction hobs have built-in safety features like automatic shut-off and child lock functions. Smart Technology Integration: The induction hob market has seen an influx of smart and connected appliances. Many manufacturers are integrating Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology into their hobs, allowing users to control and monitor cooking remotely via smartphone apps. Design and Aesthetics: Aesthetic considerations are becoming more critical in the induction hob market. Manufacturers are focusing on sleek and minimalist designs, with options for customization to match various kitchen aesthetics. Cooking Zones and Flexibility: Induction hobs now offer more cooking zones and flexibility. Some hobs feature bridge zones that allow for larger cookware or griddles, enhancing their versatility. Cooking Sensor Technology: Advanced induction hobs are equipped with sensors that can detect the size and shape of cookware. This technology optimizes heat distribution, ensuring even cooking results. Induction Hob Accessories: The market has seen the emergence of various accessories, such as induction-compatible cookware and cookware sets specifically designed for induction hobs. These accessories are often marketed alongside induction hobs. Energy Regulations: Government regulations and initiatives promoting energy-efficient appliances have driven the adoption of induction hobs in some regions. Manufacturers are designing products that meet or exceed energy efficiency standards. Price Range: The cost of induction hobs varies widely, with budget-friendly options as well as high-end models featuring advanced technology and premium materials. Competitive Landscape: The induction hob market is competitive, with several well-established appliance manufacturers and new entrants. Competition has led to innovation in terms of features and pricing. Environmental Sustainability: As sustainability becomes a more significant concern for consumers, some manufacturers are focusing on producing induction hobs with eco-friendly materials and processes.

