Families invited to celebrate Moon Festival at Taipei Zoo

Event features picnic, hands-on activities, pomelo carving, and more

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/19 11:54
Pomelo lanterns at Taipei Zoo. (Taipei Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the Mid-Autumn Festival approaching, Taipei Zoo is holding an event on Saturday (Sept. 23) with fun-packed activities and raffles.

Individuals are invited to visit the zoo after 4 p.m. on Saturday when a host of activities will be held to celebrate the Moon Festival, the annual occasion for family reunions. This year the festival falls on Friday (Sept. 29).

Opening hours for several display areas will be extended, including houses for giant pandas, koalas, amphibians and reptiles, as well as the insectarium and Children’s Zoo. A presentation will take place from 4:30-8:00 p.m. at the gate plaza about rabbits and pet care tips, a tribute to the mascot for the Moon Festival folklore—the jade rabbit.

An outdoor fair at the plaza features hands-on sessions where parents and children can work together to create pomelo lanterns by carving the fruit into various animals. Traditionally people consume the citrus fruit during the festival when it is in season. Registrations are required for the activity and open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 19).

There are also picnics, field games, prize draws, tea tasting, moon-watching sessions, and other activities. Visit the Taipei Zoo website for more information.

Pomelo lanterns at Taipei Zoo. (Taipei Zoo photos)
