Taiwan tracks 55 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 55 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (Sept. 18) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 19).

Of the 55 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 27 were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including 12 Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, 10 Chengdu J-10 combat jets, four Shenyang J-16 jet fighters, and one WZ-7 reconnaissance drone, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

Monday’s 55 PLA aircraft followed a record 103 Chinese aircraft tracked around Taiwan in a 24-hour period on Sunday (Sept. 17).

“The continuous military harassment by the Communist military can easily lead to a sharp increase in tensions and worsen regional security,” Reuters cited the MND as saying on Monday in response to the incursions. “We call on the Beijing authorities to take responsibility and immediately stop such destructive unilateral actions.”

The defense ministry added that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are the common responsibilities of all parties in the region, per Reuters.