CloudMile and Horangi Cyber Security Partner To Promote Cybersecurity Solutions for Businesses in Malaysia

CloudMile and Horangi Join Forces To Deliver Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Solutions To Protect Malaysia's Banking and Public Sectors Against Cyber Threats

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 19 September 2023 - CloudMile , a leading AI and cloud company and Google Cloud Managed Service Partner, has partnered with Horangi Cyber Security, a Bitdefender company based in Singapore, to promote Horangi's Warden Cloud Security Posture Management secure enterprise solutions for the Malaysia market, with a particular focus on financial and public sectors critical to Malaysia's economy.Data breaches have become increasingly common in Malaysia in the past two years. CyberSecurity Malaysia reported more than 20,000 cybersecurity cases including fraud, data breaches in 2021, with an unprecedented loss of RM560 million (US$127 million). With the rise in cyber threats, effective cybersecurity measures are essential to maintain the trust of customers, safeguard sensitive data, and ensure the continued viability of these sectors."CloudMile understands the importance of having a robust cybersecurity strategy in place. CloudMile emphasises the use of a variety of cloud technologies and solutions to ensure that critical data and applications are secure and protected. By leveraging a range of cloud solutions, CloudMile is able to implement a layered security approach that provides redundancy and minimises the risk of data loss or breaches. This cybersecurity strategy demonstrates CloudMile's commitment to providing its clients with top-of-the-class solutions that prioritise security and protection," said Lester Leong, Country Manager in Malaysia of CloudMile.Effective cybersecurity measures are essential to maintain the trust of customers, safeguard sensitive data and ensure the continued viability of these sectors. Horangi's Warden Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) empowers business in these sectors to balance the concerns of compliance with the advantages of automation. Warden offers the automation of the discovery of misconfigurations in the cloud, paving the way for multi-cloud digital transformation through clear reporting and elimination of data security risks. Warden also helps with automated monitoring and policy enforcement technologies to mandate configuration and compliance standards and regulatory frameworks that FSIs must increasingly adhere to to remain compliant and secure."Malaysia's banking and public sectors are critical to the country's economy, and it is essential to ensure that they are protected against cyber threats. Our partnership with Horangi and their leading cloud security expertise, will enable us to provide these sectors with the necessary tools and expertise solutions to protect themselves against cyber attacks and keep their operations secure," said Lester Leong, Country Manager in Malaysia of CloudMile."With the increasing number of cyber threats, effective cybersecurity measures are essential to safeguard sensitive data and ensure the continued viability of these sectors," said Paul Hadjy, CEO and co-founder of Horangi Cyber Security, a Bitdefender Company. "CloudMile and Horangi are committed to providing tailored solutions to address these sectors' specific needs and protect businesses from cyber threats."Hashtag: #CloudMile

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.