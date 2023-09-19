Browns WR Amari Cooper active against Steelers despite dealing with a groin injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper will play in Monday night's game against Pittsburgh despite dealing with a groin injury.

Cooper, Cleveland's No. 1 receiver, injured the groin in practice on Saturday and was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Cleveland made cornerback Kahlef Hailassie, safety Ronnie Hickman, Luke Wypler, defensive end Isaiah McGuire and defensive tackle Siaki Ika inactive. The Browns are trying to win in Pittsburgh in the regular season for the first time since 2003.

The Steelers placed leading receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) and Anthony McFarland (knee) on injured reserve a few hours before kickoff. Pittsburgh promoted running back Qadree Ollison to the 53-man roster and put him on the active roster.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive tackle Dylan Cook, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and cornerback Desmond King are inactive for the Steelers. King is still trying to get up to speed after being signed on Aug. 30.

Pittsburgh is trying to avoid starting 0-2 in a season when its first two games are at home for the first time since 1952.

