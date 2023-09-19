Cardinals put two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker on injured reserve after hamstring injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker has been placed on injured reserve following a hamstring injury suffered last week during practice, adding more adversity for the winless Arizona Cardinals.

Baker was inactive for the Cardinals on Sunday during a 31-28 loss to the New York Giants. The Cardinals blew a 21-point, third-quarter lead in the game, which was the biggest collapse for the franchise since 2011.

Baker — a team captain — will miss at least the next four games.

The Cardinals are already without franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who is still recovering from an ACL injury in his right knee suffered last season. He won't return until at least Week 5.

Baker has been a productive and durable player for the Cardinals over the past seven seasons and is known for his physicality despite a relatively small stature at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds. He had 111 tackles and two interceptions last season.

After putting Baker on injured reserve, the Cardinals signed safety Qwuantrezz Knight from the 49ers practice squad and put him on the active roster.

