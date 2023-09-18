Miaoli County delegation from Taiwan explores agricultural possibilities in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Miaoli County Magistrate Chung Tung-chin (鍾東錦) led a delegation to China on Saturday (Sept. 16) in hopes of facilitating the sale of the county's agricultural and fishery products.

The delegation is comprised of county representatives, the Miaoli County Farmers' Association, township farmers' associations, the Associations of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland, the Taiwan Hakka General Chamber of Commerce, and other civic organizations. The six-day visit to Wuhan and Beijing is focused on exchanges encompassing agricultural marketing, youth cooperation, multicultural integration, and the establishment of an annual forum, reported CNA.

The Miaoli County government said in a statement that upon arrival in Wuhan, the delegation's first stop was Xiao Zhuwan, a rural leisure agriculture area situated in Jiangxia District. Accompanied by Wuhan’s new Deputy Mayor Zhang Zhongjun (張忠軍), Deputy Director of the Rural Agriculture Bureau Yang Zemin (楊澤敏), and Deputy Director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of Hubei Province Xing Junzhi (邢軍志), they conducted on-site inspections and received insights on leisure agriculture management, the statement said.

It said what they saw in Wuhan could help develop Miaoli County's 11 leisure agriculture areas, adding that, the delegation participated in the "Hubei-Taiwan Modern Agricultural Industry Cooperation and Exchange Meeting."

Chung noted the rapid growth of the agricultural industry in the Wuhan region. He said the county government is committed to the principles of mutual trust, benefit, and reciprocity, and promotes exchanges between Hubei's industry development and Miaoli's agricultural, fishery, and leisure agriculture sectors.

Chung said Wuhan's dense population creates opportunities for future connections, exchanges, and procurement of Miaoli's agricultural specialties, such as pomelos and taro.