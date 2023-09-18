Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy travels to US for UN summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among the world leaders descending on New York on Monday.

Here are the headlines concerning Russia's war on Ukraine on Monday, September 18:

Ukraine repels Russian air attack

Ukraine said it downed 18 Russian drones and 17 cruise missiles attacking its territory overnight.

Russia launched 24 drones at the Ukrainian southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight, Ukraine's air force said in a post on Telegram.

It added that all of the 17 missiles were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Meanwhile, Russia said it repelled Ukrainian drone attacks over several parts of Crimea, outer Moscow and two border regions on Sunday.

Crimea has been targeted by Ukraine throughout Russia's offensive but attacks there have recently intensified as Kyiv vows to recapture the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

North Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

North Korea's Kim Jong Un expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to President Vladimir Putin, state media said, as he headed home after nearly a week in Russia on a defense-focused trip.

Kim's tour of Russia's far east, which began Tuesday, has fanned Western fears that isolated, nuclear-armed Pyongyang could provide Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine.

During the trip, North Korea's leader inspected everything from Russian space rockets to submarines. It also included a symbolic exchange of rifles with Putin.

North Korea and Russia, historic allies, are both under rafts of global sanctions — Moscow for its Ukraine invasion, Pyongyang for its nuclear weapon tests.

Zelenskyy to arrive in New York for UN General Assembly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among the world leaders descending on New York on Monday as the United Nations prepares to kick off a high-level summit aimed at rescuing its largely ignored Sustainable Development Goals for economic growth.

The UN General Assembly in New York formally starts on Tuesday with speeches from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Zelenskyy, among others.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an open meeting on Ukraine on Wednesday. On the same day, Scholz, Zelenskyy and other representatives from politics and business will receive the Global Citizen Award from the Atlantic Council think tank.

The week-long UN General Assembly is set to focus on dusting off its 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at avoiding poverty, hunger, poor education and poor health care.

In 2015, the countries of the world set themselves these central goals for global development with the key aim of ending hunger and extreme poverty by 2030.

However, the pandemic, the Ukraine war, and a debt crisis in poor countries are among the setbacks that have left the UN well off its target.

