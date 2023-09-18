Taiwan civil servants no longer need to put headshot photo on CV

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s civil servants will no longer be required to attach a photo of themselves to their CVs when applying for government jobs in a move designed to reduce appearance-based discrimination.

The Ministry of Civil Service said in a press release on Monday (Sept. 18) the change was made to adhere to standards laid out in a resolution passed by the Cabinet’s working group for the promotion of rights of people with disabilities. Passed in 2020, the resolution targets discrimination based on an individual’s facial appearance, the ministry said.

The ministry said the CV form is closely related to the appointment, performance appraisal, and pensions of civil servants. Personal privacy rights have been protected in the interest of civil servant’s rights and interests, the ministry said.

Local media reported on Friday that the ministry’s application form did not adhere to the Cabinet resolution, prompting public debate about the need for change. The ministry has updated the form on its website, and said it will send information on avoiding employment discrimination to those who use it.

