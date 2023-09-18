Production Technologies and Capacities in the Thermal Paper Market | Report By Market.us

Market.us proffers a complete understanding of the Thermal Paper Market [Snapshot – Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in % (CAGR)] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Thermal Paper market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Thermal Paper Market data reports also provide a 5-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2032) for the sector and include data on global socio-economic data of global.

The global thermal paper market accounted for USD 4,261.2 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2023 to 2032.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

MPM Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Jujo Thermal Ltd.

Bizerba USA Inc.

Lecta Group

Hansol Paper Co Ltd

Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co.

Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Co.,

Appvion Incorporated

Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Europe GmbH

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Koehler Paper Group

Twin Rivers Paper Company

Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd

Iconex LLC

NAKAGAWA Manufacturing (USA), Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Domtar Corporation

Appvion Operations, Inc.

Jujo Thermal Limited

Henan Province

Kanzaki Specialty Papers Inc.

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Co.

Gold Huasheng Paper Co., Ltd.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd

Other Key Players

Thermal Paper Market Segmentation: Research Scope

By Width

2.25” (57mm)

3.125” (80mm)

Other Widths

By Application

Lottery & Gaming

Point of Sale (PoS)

Tags & Labels

Other Applications

Latest Update: Which Industry Will Boom In Future? and How big is the Thermal Paper Industry?

Thermal Paper Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Thermal Paper market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

– Increase in Sales Revenue

– Increased Demand from Developing Regions

– Rise in Popularity

– R&D Efforts

– Product Innovation and Offerings

– Higher Cost

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– the Middle East and Africa

Recent Trends in the Thermal Paper Market

• In recent years, the United States has seen a significant increase in demand for prototypes. Additive manufacturing has become more popular for high-volume production.

• Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of Thermal Paper. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Thermal Paper focuses on streamlining pre and post-production.

