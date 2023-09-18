Alexa
Heavy rain warning for Taipei, New Taipei, Taiwan's mountain areas

Warning in place untill midnight Monday

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/18 16:14
A parent walks with their child amid heavy rain in Taipei in August. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A heavy rain advisory has been issued for most of Taiwan’s interior and for all of Taipei and New Taipei.

The Central Weather Bureau issued the warning on Monday afternoon (Sept. 18) and said it will remain in place until midnight. In addition to the two northern cities, the warning is in place for mountainous areas in the following counties and cities:

  • Taoyuan
  • Hsinchu
  • Miaoli
  • Taichung
  • Nantou
  • Yunlin
  • Chiayi
  • Tainan
  • Kaohsiung
  • Pingtung
  • Yilan
  • Hualien
  • Taitung

(Central Weather Bureau image)
heavy rain advisory
Central Weather Bureau (CWB)
Taipei
New Taipei
Taiwan mountainous areas

