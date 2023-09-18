Heavy rain warning for Taipei, New Taipei, Taiwan's mountain areas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A heavy rain advisory has been issued for most of Taiwan’s interior and for all of Taipei and New Taipei.

The Central Weather Bureau issued the warning on Monday afternoon (Sept. 18) and said it will remain in place until midnight. In addition to the two northern cities, the warning is in place for mountainous areas in the following counties and cities:

Taoyuan

Hsinchu

Miaoli

Taichung

Nantou

Yunlin

Chiayi

Tainan

Kaohsiung

Pingtung

Yilan

Hualien

Taitung



(Central Weather Bureau image)