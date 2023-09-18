Wireless Connectivity Technology Market 2023 Share Estimation, Future Demand and Regional Growth Dynamics 2031

The “Global Wireless Connectivity Technology Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global wireless connectivity technology market size was US$ 69.1 billion in 2021. The global wireless connectivity technology market is forecast to grow to US$ 165.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Wireless connectivity connects multiple nodes or devices without cords, wires, and cables. Wireless connectivity is a cost-friendly method that eliminates the use of cables and establishes connectivity between systems and devices.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Wireless Connectivity Technology corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Wireless Connectivity Technology industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing penetration of Wi-Fi in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors will propel the wireless connectivity technology market forward. In addition, the rising trend of smart homes and smart lights will surge the growth of the global smart connectivity technology market.

Rapidly growing economies and increasing demand for IoT-based technologies are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global wireless connectivity technology market. In addition, growing advancements in the industry will also contribute to the overall industry growth. For instance, Qualcomm unveiled World’s Most Advanced Mobile Wireless Connectivity Portfolio with 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 in May 2020.

Smart wearables are getting significant traction all across the globe. In addition, the growing adoption of IoT-enabled devices in the healthcare segment will upsurge the demand for wireless connectivity technology in the coming years.

The trending remote working culture is expected to surge the demand for IoT-enabled services. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global wireless connectivity technology market. On the contrary, the high cost associated with the installation and maintenance of wireless network systems may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific wireless connectivity technology market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is owing to the growing penetration of economical consumer electronic devices. In addition, the growing popularity of smart wearables to diagnose health will fuel the market expansion during the study period.

Technological development in Asia-Pacific is also expected to escalate the market growth. Growing healthcare expenditure and rising penetration of internet-connected technology in clinics and hospitals will also contribute to the growth of the wireless connectivity technology market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Broadcom

Panasonic Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics

MediaTek Inc.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Wireless Connectivity Technology industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Wireless Connectivity Technology output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Wireless Connectivity Technology output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Wireless Connectivity Technology products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Wireless Connectivity Technology market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global wireless connectivity technology market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, and Region.

By Technology Outlook

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

NFC

Cellular

Others

By Application Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

