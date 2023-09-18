Industrial Motors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2023-2031

The “Global Industrial Motors Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global industrial motors market size was US$ 59.6 billion in 2021. The global industrial motors market is forecast to grow to US$ 119.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Industrial Motors corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Industrial Motors industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Motors are the necessary component of industrial production. The cost-efficiency of industrial motors is forecast to drive the market forward. In addition, energy-saving motors and intelligent drives are forecast to gain significant traction in the coming years, thereby propelling the overall market growth.

Rising focus on industry 4.0 and industrial automation will propel the industrial motors market forward.

The development of high power to weight ratio electric motors is expected to gain significant prominence during the forecast period. In addition, the rising demand for IE4 efficiency and low voltage motors is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

Volatility in Oil & Gas Industry may limit the growth of the industrial motors market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to dominate the global industrial motors market. It is due to the rapid transformation of the industrial sectors in the region. The adoption of industrial motors is forecast to increase steadily in China due to smart manufacturing initiatives. In addition, automakers have been expanding exponentially in China. As a result, it will benefit the global industrial motors market. For instance, Mercedes-Benz announced to build smart electric cars in collaboration with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in Jan 2020. Thus, such initiatives will propel the regional industrial motors market forward. India is also expected to be one of the largest contributors in the market during the forecast period. It is owing to the growing expansion of prominent industry players in the country. For instance, Henkel Adhesives Technologies built its new EUR 50 million production facility in Kurk Kumbh, in India, in 2020. This initiative aimed to cater to the growing demand for high-performance adhesives, sealants, and surface treatment products. Thus, the growing industrialization will upsurge the demand for industrial motors in the region.

Competitors in the Market

Siemens AG

Ametek Incorporation

Baldor Electric Incorporation

ARC Systems Incorporation

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Asmo Corporation Limited

Franklin Electric Cooperative Incorporation

Rockwell Automation Incorporation

Brook Crompton UK Limited

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Industrial Motors industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Industrial Motors output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Industrial Motors output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Industrial Motors products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Industrial Motors market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global industrial motors market segmentation focuses on Product, Efficiency, Voltage, Sales Channel, Power Output, and Region.

By Product Outlook

AC Motor

DC Motor

By Efficiency Outlook

IE1

IE2

IE3

IE4

By Voltage Outlook

Low

Medium

High

By Sales Channel Outlook

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Power Output Outlook

Integral Horsepower

Fractional Horsepower

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Industrial Motors industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Industrial Motors market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Industrial Motors market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

